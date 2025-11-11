Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund Trims Stock Position in Fortinet, Inc. $FTNT

Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund reduced its stake in Fortinet, Inc. (NASDAQ:FTNT – Free Report) by 3.3% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 118,168 shares of the software maker’s stock after selling 4,065 shares during the quarter. Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund’s holdings in Fortinet were worth $12,493,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Saudi Central Bank purchased a new position in Fortinet in the 1st quarter valued at $25,000. Clearstead Trust LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Fortinet in the 1st quarter worth $28,000. Caitong International Asset Management Co. Ltd boosted its holdings in shares of Fortinet by 2,184.6% in the first quarter. Caitong International Asset Management Co. Ltd now owns 297 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 284 shares in the last quarter. E Fund Management Hong Kong Co. Ltd. boosted its holdings in shares of Fortinet by 41.4% in the second quarter. E Fund Management Hong Kong Co. Ltd. now owns 355 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $38,000 after acquiring an additional 104 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Quaker Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Fortinet by 200.0% during the second quarter. Quaker Wealth Management LLC now owns 363 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $38,000 after acquiring an additional 726 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 83.71% of the company’s stock.

Get Fortinet alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on FTNT shares. Cantor Fitzgerald raised their price objective on shares of Fortinet from $100.00 to $110.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 16th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price target on Fortinet from $87.00 to $85.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, November 6th. UBS Group decreased their price target on Fortinet from $90.00 to $80.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, November 6th. Barclays cut their price objective on Fortinet from $90.00 to $88.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, November 6th. Finally, Royal Bank Of Canada decreased their target price on shares of Fortinet from $95.00 to $85.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, November 6th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, six have assigned a Buy rating, twenty-six have assigned a Hold rating and two have assigned a Sell rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Fortinet has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $91.82.

Fortinet Stock Up 0.6%

FTNT opened at $82.28 on Tuesday. The business’s fifty day moving average is $83.23 and its two-hundred day moving average is $92.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24, a quick ratio of 1.24 and a current ratio of 1.33. The company has a market cap of $63.05 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.78, a PEG ratio of 3.17 and a beta of 1.08. Fortinet, Inc. has a one year low of $70.12 and a one year high of $114.82.

Fortinet (NASDAQ:FTNT – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 5th. The software maker reported $0.74 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.63 by $0.11. The business had revenue of $1.72 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.70 billion. Fortinet had a return on equity of 111.46% and a net margin of 30.60%.The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.63 earnings per share. Fortinet has set its FY 2025 guidance at 2.660-2.700 EPS. Q4 2025 guidance at 0.730-0.750 EPS. Analysts anticipate that Fortinet, Inc. will post 2.09 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Activity

In other news, CEO Ken Xie sold 158,485 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $86.51, for a total value of $13,710,537.35. Following the sale, the chief executive officer directly owned 51,391,879 shares in the company, valued at $4,445,911,452.29. This represents a 0.31% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, VP Michael Xie sold 3,546 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $86.53, for a total transaction of $306,835.38. Following the transaction, the vice president directly owned 10,492,018 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $907,874,317.54. This trade represents a 0.03% decrease in their ownership of the stock. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. Company insiders own 17.20% of the company’s stock.

Fortinet Company Profile

(Free Report)

Fortinet, Inc provides cybersecurity and convergence of networking and security solutions worldwide. It offers secure networking solutions focus on the convergence of networking and security; network firewall solutions that consist of FortiGate data centers, hyperscale, and distributed firewalls, as well as encrypted applications; wireless LAN solutions; and secure connectivity solutions, including FortiSwitch secure ethernet switches, FortiAP wireless local area network access points, FortiExtender 5G connectivity gateways, and other products.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FTNT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Fortinet, Inc. (NASDAQ:FTNT – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Fortinet Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Fortinet and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.