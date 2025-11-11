Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund Buys 42,783 Shares of Biogen Inc. $BIIB

Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund lifted its stake in Biogen Inc. (NASDAQ:BIIB – Free Report) by 66.7% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 106,921 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 42,783 shares during the quarter. Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund’s holdings in Biogen were worth $13,428,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Greykasell Wealth Strategies Inc. purchased a new position in Biogen in the first quarter worth about $27,000. Vision Financial Markets LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Biogen during the first quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Zions Bancorporation National Association UT bought a new stake in shares of Biogen during the first quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Concord Wealth Partners raised its holdings in Biogen by 100.0% in the 2nd quarter. Concord Wealth Partners now owns 228 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 114 shares during the last quarter. Finally, NewSquare Capital LLC lifted its position in Biogen by 134.6% in the 2nd quarter. NewSquare Capital LLC now owns 244 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 140 shares in the last quarter. 87.93% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of BIIB stock opened at $156.26 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 2.50, a quick ratio of 1.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36. Biogen Inc. has a 12 month low of $110.04 and a 12 month high of $175.86. The stock has a market cap of $22.92 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.94, a P/E/G ratio of 1.17 and a beta of 0.10. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $146.54 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $135.27.

Biogen ( NASDAQ:BIIB Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 30th. The biotechnology company reported $4.81 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.89 by $0.92. Biogen had a net margin of 15.31% and a return on equity of 13.85%. The business had revenue of $2.53 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.34 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $4.08 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 2.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Biogen has set its FY 2025 guidance at 14.500-15.00 EPS. On average, research analysts expect that Biogen Inc. will post 15.83 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Biogen news, insider Priya Singhal sold 517 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $133.55, for a total transaction of $69,045.35. Following the completion of the sale, the insider owned 5,772 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $770,850.60. The trade was a 8.22% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.18% of the company’s stock.

BIIB has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. William Blair reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of Biogen in a report on Wednesday, September 24th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on Biogen from $140.00 to $155.00 in a research report on Friday, October 31st. Rothschild & Co Redburn raised their price target on shares of Biogen from $149.00 to $150.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, October 6th. Citigroup reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of Biogen in a research note on Wednesday, September 24th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on shares of Biogen in a report on Thursday, September 25th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $190.00 target price on the stock. Ten equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, seventeen have issued a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Biogen currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $177.46.

Biogen Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and delivers therapies for treating neurological and neurodegenerative diseases in the United States, Europe, Germany, Asia, and internationally. The company provides TECFIDERA, VUMERITY, AVONEX, PLEGRIDY, TYSABRI, and FAMPYRA for multiple sclerosis (MS); SPINRAZA for spinal muscular atrophy; ADUHELM to treat Alzheimer’s disease; FUMADERM to treat plaque psoriasis; BENEPALI, an etanercept biosimilar referencing ENBREL; IMRALDI, an adalimumab biosimilar referencing HUMIRA; FLIXABI, an infliximab biosimilar referencing REMICADE; and BYOOVIZ, a ranibizumab biosimilar referencing LUCENTIS.

