Ibex Wealth Advisors Buys New Shares in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF $IJR

Ibex Wealth Advisors acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJR – Free Report) during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 5,138 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $562,000.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. grew its holdings in shares of iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF by 2.4% during the 1st quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 39,050,599 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $4,083,521,000 after purchasing an additional 923,688 shares during the last quarter. Kingstone Capital Partners Texas LLC bought a new stake in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF in the second quarter worth $2,049,784,000. LPL Financial LLC boosted its position in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF by 1.6% during the first quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 15,897,788 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,662,432,000 after buying an additional 251,169 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp grew its stake in shares of iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF by 3.1% during the first quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 9,633,447 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,007,370,000 after buying an additional 288,514 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF by 3.9% during the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 9,253,027 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $967,589,000 after buying an additional 347,117 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 66.92% of the company’s stock.

iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF Price Performance

IJR opened at $119.11 on Tuesday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $118.61 and its 200 day simple moving average is $112.69. The firm has a market cap of $85.99 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.52 and a beta of 1.08. iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF has a 1 year low of $89.22 and a 1 year high of $128.61.

About iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF

iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF, formerly iShares S&P SmallCap 600 Index Fund, seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s SmallCap 600 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of publicly traded securities in the small-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

Featured Stories

