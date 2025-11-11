Ibex Wealth Advisors Buys New Shares in Applied Materials, Inc. $AMAT

Ibex Wealth Advisors bought a new position in Applied Materials, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMAT – Free Report) during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor bought 2,865 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock, valued at approximately $525,000.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Maseco LLP bought a new stake in shares of Applied Materials in the 2nd quarter valued at about $30,000. Clal Insurance Enterprises Holdings Ltd increased its stake in Applied Materials by 435.0% in the 1st quarter. Clal Insurance Enterprises Holdings Ltd now owns 214 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 174 shares during the period. Activest Wealth Management increased its stake in Applied Materials by 5,325.0% in the 1st quarter. Activest Wealth Management now owns 217 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 213 shares during the period. Quaker Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in Applied Materials by 133.3% in the second quarter. Quaker Wealth Management LLC now owns 218 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock valued at $40,000 after purchasing an additional 873 shares during the last quarter. Finally, RMG Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Applied Materials during the second quarter valued at approximately $47,000. 80.56% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research analysts recently commented on the stock. Daiwa America downgraded shares of Applied Materials from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 20th. Summit Insights lowered shares of Applied Materials from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, August 15th. Evercore ISI reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $209.00 price objective on shares of Applied Materials in a research note on Friday, August 15th. B. Riley increased their target price on shares of Applied Materials from $200.00 to $265.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, October 10th. Finally, Morgan Stanley restated an “overweight” rating and set a $256.00 price target on shares of Applied Materials in a report on Friday, October 31st. Eighteen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, twelve have assigned a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $210.96.

Applied Materials Trading Up 2.2%

AMAT opened at $235.08 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.76, a current ratio of 2.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28. Applied Materials, Inc. has a 52 week low of $123.74 and a 52 week high of $242.50. The stock has a market cap of $187.27 billion, a PE ratio of 28.02, a PEG ratio of 2.95 and a beta of 1.84. The business has a 50 day moving average of $206.80 and a 200-day moving average of $185.16.

Applied Materials (NASDAQ:AMAT – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 14th. The manufacturing equipment provider reported $2.48 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.36 by $0.12. The business had revenue of $7.30 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.21 billion. Applied Materials had a return on equity of 40.96% and a net margin of 23.88%.The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 7.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $2.12 earnings per share. Applied Materials has set its Q4 2025 guidance at 1.910-2.310 EPS. Equities research analysts predict that Applied Materials, Inc. will post 9.38 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Applied Materials Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 11th. Investors of record on Thursday, November 20th will be given a dividend of $0.46 per share. This represents a $1.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.8%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, November 20th. Applied Materials’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 21.93%.

About Applied Materials

Applied Materials, Inc engages in the provision of manufacturing equipment, services, and software to the semiconductor, display, and related industries. The company operates through three segments: Semiconductor Systems, Applied Global Services, and Display and Adjacent Markets. The Semiconductor Systems segment develops, manufactures, and sells various manufacturing equipment that is used to fabricate semiconductor chips or integrated circuits.

