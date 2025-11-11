Hub Group, Inc. $HUBG Shares Bought by Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc.

Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. lifted its holdings in Hub Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:HUBG – Free Report) by 156.9% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 23,822 shares of the transportation company’s stock after purchasing an additional 14,549 shares during the period. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc.’s holdings in Hub Group were worth $796,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its holdings in Hub Group by 0.4% during the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 552,733 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $18,478,000 after buying an additional 2,249 shares in the last quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas lifted its position in shares of Hub Group by 14.4% during the 2nd quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 156,645 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $5,237,000 after acquiring an additional 19,710 shares during the last quarter. Y Intercept Hong Kong Ltd boosted its stake in shares of Hub Group by 136.6% during the 2nd quarter. Y Intercept Hong Kong Ltd now owns 64,915 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $2,170,000 after acquiring an additional 37,477 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Hub Group by 3.4% in the 2nd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 99,188 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $3,316,000 after acquiring an additional 3,288 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Hub Group by 21.4% in the 2nd quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. now owns 9,551 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $319,000 after acquiring an additional 1,683 shares during the last quarter. 46.77% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on the company. Robert W. Baird reduced their target price on Hub Group from $44.00 to $42.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Monday, August 4th. Barclays reduced their price objective on shares of Hub Group from $40.00 to $38.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, October 2nd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised shares of Hub Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $41.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, July 23rd. UBS Group restated a “neutral” rating and set a $38.00 price target (up previously from $36.00) on shares of Hub Group in a report on Friday, October 10th. Finally, Raymond James Financial set a $40.00 price objective on shares of Hub Group and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 14th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, six have issued a Buy rating, seven have issued a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Hub Group has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $39.83.

Hub Group Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:HUBG opened at $35.42 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $2.17 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.47, a P/E/G ratio of 1.23 and a beta of 1.14. Hub Group, Inc. has a 1 year low of $30.75 and a 1 year high of $53.21. The company has a current ratio of 1.42, a quick ratio of 1.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $35.69 and a 200 day simple moving average of $34.93.

Hub Group (NASDAQ:HUBG – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, October 30th. The transportation company reported $0.49 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.49. Hub Group had a return on equity of 6.81% and a net margin of 2.65%.The company had revenue of $934.50 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $937.78 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.52 EPS. The business’s revenue was down 5.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Hub Group has set its FY 2025 guidance at 1.800-1.900 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Hub Group, Inc. will post 2.2 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Hub Group Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 24th. Investors of record on Friday, September 12th were issued a $0.125 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, September 12th. This represents a $0.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.4%. Hub Group’s dividend payout ratio is currently 28.90%.

Hub Group Company Profile

Hub Group, Inc, a supply chain solutions provider, offers transportation and logistics management services in North America. The company's transportation services include intermodal, truckload, less-than-truckload, flatbed, temperature-controlled, and dedicated and regional trucking, as well as final mile, railcar, small parcel, and international transportation.

