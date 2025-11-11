Hodges Capital Management Inc. Has $3.41 Million Stock Position in Visa Inc. $V

Hodges Capital Management Inc. grew its holdings in Visa Inc. (NYSE:V – Free Report) by 72.4% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 9,614 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock after acquiring an additional 4,036 shares during the quarter. Hodges Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Visa were worth $3,414,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the business. Keystone Global Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Visa during the 1st quarter worth approximately $26,000. Family Legacy Financial Solutions LLC acquired a new stake in Visa during the second quarter worth approximately $28,000. Harbor Asset Planning Inc. acquired a new stake in Visa during the second quarter worth approximately $29,000. Cranbrook Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in Visa by 82.0% during the 2nd quarter. Cranbrook Wealth Management LLC now owns 91 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 41 shares during the period. Finally, Hoese & Co LLP acquired a new position in Visa in the 2nd quarter valued at $36,000. 82.15% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Insider Activity

In other Visa news, General Counsel Julie B. Rottenberg sold 2,027 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $344.02, for a total value of $697,328.54. Following the completion of the transaction, the general counsel owned 11,925 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,102,438.50. This represents a 14.53% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Ryan Mcinerney sold 10,485 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $341.00, for a total value of $3,575,385.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer owned 537 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $183,117. This represents a 95.13% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 23,897 shares of company stock worth $8,164,561. Insiders own 0.13% of the company’s stock.

Visa Stock Down 0.5%

V stock opened at $334.49 on Tuesday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $343.17 and a 200-day moving average price of $348.83. Visa Inc. has a 12 month low of $299.00 and a 12 month high of $375.51. The company has a current ratio of 1.08, a quick ratio of 1.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53. The stock has a market capitalization of $613.05 billion, a P/E ratio of 32.76, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.03 and a beta of 0.87.

Visa (NYSE:V – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 28th. The credit-card processor reported $2.98 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.97 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $10.72 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $10.60 billion. Visa had a net margin of 50.15% and a return on equity of 60.31%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 11.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $2.71 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Visa Inc. will post 11.3 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Visa Increases Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 1st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, November 12th will be issued a dividend of $0.67 per share. This represents a $2.68 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.8%. This is a boost from Visa’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.59. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, November 12th. Visa’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 23.11%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several analysts have recently issued reports on V shares. KeyCorp reissued an “overweight” rating and set a $405.00 target price on shares of Visa in a report on Wednesday, October 22nd. Morgan Stanley set a $398.00 target price on shares of Visa and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 29th. Wells Fargo & Company upgraded shares of Visa to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 22nd. Citigroup raised shares of Visa to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Thursday, October 23rd. Finally, Barclays reissued an “overweight” rating and issued a $408.00 price objective (up from $396.00) on shares of Visa in a research note on Thursday, July 31st. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, seventeen have issued a Buy rating and five have given a Hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $400.00.

Visa Company Profile

Visa Inc operates as a payment technology company in the United States and internationally. The company operates VisaNet, a transaction processing network that enables authorization, clearing, and settlement of payment transactions. It also offers credit, debit, and prepaid card products; tap to pay, tokenization, and click to pay services; Visa Direct, a solution that facilitates the delivery of funds to eligible cards, deposit accounts, and digital wallets; Visa B2B Connect, a multilateral business-to-business cross-border payments network; Visa Cross-Border Solution, a cross-border consumer payments solution; and Visa DPS that provides a range of value-added services, including fraud mitigation, dispute management, data analytics, campaign management, a suite of digital solutions, and contact center services.

Further Reading

