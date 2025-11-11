Highwoods Properties (NYSE:HIW) Given New $30.00 Price Target at Wells Fargo & Company

Highwoods Properties (NYSE:HIW – Free Report) had its price target decreased by Wells Fargo & Company from $31.00 to $30.00 in a research report released on Monday,Benzinga reports. Wells Fargo & Company currently has an equal weight rating on the real estate investment trust’s stock.

A number of other analysts also recently issued reports on the company. New Street Research set a $30.00 price target on Highwoods Properties in a research report on Monday, October 13th. Weiss Ratings reaffirmed a “hold (c)” rating on shares of Highwoods Properties in a research note on Wednesday, October 8th. Mizuho boosted their price target on shares of Highwoods Properties from $29.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, July 14th. Truist Financial increased their price target on shares of Highwoods Properties from $32.00 to $33.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 3rd. Finally, Wall Street Zen downgraded shares of Highwoods Properties from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Sunday, October 19th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, four have issued a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Highwoods Properties currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $31.00.

Highwoods Properties Stock Performance

NYSE HIW opened at $28.74 on Monday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $30.69 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $30.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.44, a current ratio of 1.39 and a quick ratio of 1.38. Highwoods Properties has a 1 year low of $24.18 and a 1 year high of $34.22. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.16 billion, a PE ratio of 24.57 and a beta of 1.20.

Highwoods Properties (NYSE:HIW – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 28th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.86 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.86. The firm had revenue of $201.77 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $205.74 million. Highwoods Properties had a net margin of 15.98% and a return on equity of 5.48%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 1.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.90 earnings per share. Highwoods Properties has set its FY 2025 guidance at 3.410-3.45 EPS. Analysts predict that Highwoods Properties will post 3.36 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Highwoods Properties Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 9th. Investors of record on Monday, November 17th will be given a dividend of $0.50 per share. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 7.0%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, November 17th. Highwoods Properties’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 170.94%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Highwoods Properties news, Director David John Hartzell sold 4,300 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $32.10, for a total value of $138,030.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director owned 27,489 shares in the company, valued at approximately $882,396.90. The trade was a 13.53% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 1.90% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Highwoods Properties

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Voya Investment Management LLC increased its position in Highwoods Properties by 2.9% in the first quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC now owns 13,033 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $386,000 after buying an additional 367 shares in the last quarter. Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV grew its stake in shares of Highwoods Properties by 2.6% during the 1st quarter. Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV now owns 15,397 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $456,000 after acquiring an additional 396 shares during the period. Truist Financial Corp increased its holdings in Highwoods Properties by 5.0% in the 2nd quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 9,146 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $284,000 after acquiring an additional 434 shares in the last quarter. Samalin Investment Counsel LLC increased its holdings in Highwoods Properties by 5.0% in the 3rd quarter. Samalin Investment Counsel LLC now owns 9,075 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $289,000 after acquiring an additional 435 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Arizona State Retirement System raised its stake in Highwoods Properties by 1.4% during the 3rd quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 31,902 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,015,000 after acquiring an additional 443 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 96.31% of the company’s stock.

Highwoods Properties Company Profile

Highwoods Properties, Inc, headquartered in Raleigh, is a publicly-traded (NYSE:HIW), fully-integrated office real estate investment trust (REIT) that owns, develops, acquires, leases and manages properties primarily in the best business districts (BBDs) of Atlanta, Charlotte, Dallas, Nashville, Orlando, Raleigh, Richmond and Tampa.

