Head to Head Survey: Berkeley Group (OTCMKTS:BKGFY) vs. Gazit-Globe (OTCMKTS:GZTGF)

Gazit-Globe and Berkeley Group are both finance companies, but which is the superior investment? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, earnings, valuation, risk, profitability and dividends.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of recent ratings and target prices for Gazit-Globe and Berkeley Group, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Gazit-Globe 0 0 0 0 0.00 Berkeley Group 0 2 0 2 3.00

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares Gazit-Globe and Berkeley Group”s revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Gazit-Globe $684.42 million 1.09 $14.05 million ($0.30) -14.17 Berkeley Group $3.18 billion 1.58 $489.30 million N/A N/A

Berkeley Group has higher revenue and earnings than Gazit-Globe.

Profitability

This table compares Gazit-Globe and Berkeley Group’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Gazit-Globe -8.27% -2.43% -0.71% Berkeley Group N/A N/A N/A

Risk and Volatility

Gazit-Globe has a beta of 1.07, meaning that its stock price is 7% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Berkeley Group has a beta of 1.23, meaning that its stock price is 23% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Summary

Berkeley Group beats Gazit-Globe on 9 of the 9 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Gazit-Globe

G City Ltd, through its subsidiaries, owns, develops, manages, and operates supermarket-anchored urban shopping centers and retail-based mixed-use properties in North America, Brazil, Israel, the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company was formerly known as Gazit-Globe Ltd. and changed its name to G City Ltd in May 2022. G City Ltd was incorporated in 1982 and is headquartered in Tel Aviv, Israel. G City Ltd is a subsidiary of Norstar Holdings Inc.

About Berkeley Group

The Berkeley Group Holdings plc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the residential-led and mixed-use property development and ancillary activities in the United Kingdom. The company is involved in land selling activities. It operates under the Berkeley, St Edward, St George, St James, St Joseph, and St William brand names. The Berkeley Group Holdings plc was founded in 1976 and is headquartered in Cobham, the United Kingdom.

