Head-To-Head Review: Nixxy (NIXX) & The Competition

Nixxy (NASDAQ:NIXX – Get Free Report) is one of 19 public companies in the “Staffing” industry, but how does it weigh in compared to its rivals? We will compare Nixxy to similar companies based on the strength of its valuation, dividends, risk, profitability, earnings, analyst recommendations and institutional ownership.

Risk & Volatility

Nixxy has a beta of 1.28, indicating that its share price is 28% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Nixxy’s rivals have a beta of 0.84, indicating that their average share price is 16% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of recent ratings and target prices for Nixxy and its rivals, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Nixxy 1 0 0 0 1.00 Nixxy Competitors 149 635 763 51 2.45

Earnings and Valuation

As a group, “Staffing” companies have a potential upside of 33.47%. Given Nixxy’s rivals stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, analysts clearly believe Nixxy has less favorable growth aspects than its rivals.

This table compares Nixxy and its rivals top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Net Income Price/Earnings Ratio Nixxy $15.12 million -$22.59 million -0.89 Nixxy Competitors $4.42 billion $25.85 million 1.15

Nixxy’s rivals have higher revenue and earnings than Nixxy. Nixxy is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than its rivals, indicating that it is currently more affordable than other companies in its industry.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

13.1% of Nixxy shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 64.8% of shares of all “Staffing” companies are owned by institutional investors. 7.2% of Nixxy shares are owned by insiders. Comparatively, 19.2% of shares of all “Staffing” companies are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Profitability

This table compares Nixxy and its rivals’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Nixxy -195.31% -377.17% -189.40% Nixxy Competitors -13.67% -14.49% -9.10%

Summary

Nixxy rivals beat Nixxy on 12 of the 13 factors compared.

About Nixxy

Nixxy Inc. operates an on-demand recruiting platform which aims to deliver the right talent to both small and large businesses. It provides employers access to independent recruiters and utilizes an innovative web platform, with integrated AI-driven candidate to job matching and video screening software to source qualified talent. Nixxy Inc., formerly known as Recruiter.com Group Inc., is based in Bristol, CT.

