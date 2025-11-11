Head to Head Contrast: Prelude Therapeutics (NASDAQ:PRLD) vs. CytoDyn (OTCMKTS:CYDY)

CytoDyn (OTCMKTS:CYDY – Get Free Report) and Prelude Therapeutics (NASDAQ:PRLD – Get Free Report) are both small-cap medical companies, but which is the better stock? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their risk, profitability, earnings, institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, valuation and dividends.

Risk & Volatility

CytoDyn has a beta of 1.33, indicating that its share price is 33% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Prelude Therapeutics has a beta of 1.37, indicating that its share price is 37% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Profitability

This table compares CytoDyn and Prelude Therapeutics’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets CytoDyn N/A N/A -132.89% Prelude Therapeutics N/A -106.50% -79.07%

Analyst Ratings

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score CytoDyn 0 0 0 0 0.00 Prelude Therapeutics 1 0 2 0 2.33

This is a breakdown of recent ratings and target prices for CytoDyn and Prelude Therapeutics, as reported by MarketBeat.

Prelude Therapeutics has a consensus target price of $4.00, indicating a potential upside of 226.53%. Given Prelude Therapeutics’ stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, analysts plainly believe Prelude Therapeutics is more favorable than CytoDyn.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

5.1% of CytoDyn shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 79.7% of Prelude Therapeutics shares are held by institutional investors. 1.0% of CytoDyn shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 63.9% of Prelude Therapeutics shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares CytoDyn and Prelude Therapeutics”s revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio CytoDyn N/A N/A $3.74 million ($0.01) -24.99 Prelude Therapeutics $7.00 million 9.91 -$127.17 million ($1.64) -0.75

CytoDyn has higher earnings, but lower revenue than Prelude Therapeutics. CytoDyn is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Prelude Therapeutics, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Summary

Prelude Therapeutics beats CytoDyn on 9 of the 12 factors compared between the two stocks.

About CytoDyn



CytoDyn Inc., a clinical-stage biotechnology company, engages in the development of treatments for multiple therapeutic indications. The company is involved in the clinical development of leronlimab, a novel humanized monoclonal antibody targeting the C-C chemokine receptor type 5 receptor in the areas of COVID-19, human immunodeficiency virus (HIV), Metabolic dysfunction-associated steatohepatitis (MASH), and solid tumors in oncology, such as metastatic triple-negative breast cancer. Its leronlimab is currently under phase 2 development for the treatment of NASH, HIV- NASH, and solid tumors, as well as under pre-clinical development for the treatment of HIV-PrEP and HIV-Cure. The company was formerly known as RexRay Corporation. CytoDyn Inc. was incorporated in 2002 and is based in Vancouver, Washington.

About Prelude Therapeutics



Prelude Therapeutics Incorporated, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery and development of novel precision cancer medicines to underserved patients. It is developing PRT1419, a myeloid cell leukemia-1 inhibitor, which is in Phase 1 clinical trial for the treatment of selected relapsed/refractory myeloid or B-cell malignancies; PRT2527, a cyclin-dependent kinase, which is in Phase 1 clinical trial for the treatment of advanced solid tumors; PRT3645, a cyclin-dependent kinase 4/6 inhibitor, which is in Phase 1 clinical trial for the treatment of advanced and metastatic solid tumors; and PRT3879, a SMARCA2 selective protein degrader, which is in Phase 2/3 clinical trial for the treatment of advanced and metastatic solid tumors with loss of SMARCA4 due to truncating mutation and/or deletion. The company's CDK9 program is a regulator of cancer-promoting transcriptional programs, including MCL1, MYC and MYB. Prelude Therapeutics Incorporated was incorporated in 2016 and is based in Wilmington, Delaware.

