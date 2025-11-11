HCA Healthcare, Inc. $HCA Shares Purchased by Zions Bancorporation National Association UT

Zions Bancorporation National Association UT lifted its holdings in shares of HCA Healthcare, Inc. (NYSE:HCA – Free Report) by 49.3% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 424 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 140 shares during the quarter. Zions Bancorporation National Association UT’s holdings in HCA Healthcare were worth $162,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in HCA. Cheviot Value Management LLC bought a new position in shares of HCA Healthcare during the first quarter worth about $26,000. Saudi Central Bank acquired a new stake in HCA Healthcare in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $26,000. WPG Advisers LLC bought a new position in shares of HCA Healthcare in the first quarter worth $27,000. Ameriflex Group Inc. bought a new position in HCA Healthcare in the 2nd quarter valued at about $27,000. Finally, Chung Wu Investment Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of HCA Healthcare during the second quarter valued at approximately $27,000. 62.73% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Insider Activity at HCA Healthcare

In other HCA Healthcare news, EVP Michael S. Cuffe sold 3,836 shares of HCA Healthcare stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $418.84, for a total value of $1,606,670.24. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president directly owned 31,503 shares in the company, valued at $13,194,716.52. The trade was a 10.85% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP Michael R. Mcalevey sold 3,892 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $473.79, for a total transaction of $1,843,990.68. Following the transaction, the executive vice president owned 3,487 shares in the company, valued at $1,652,105.73. This represents a 52.74% decrease in their position. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. 1.30% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

HCA Healthcare Trading Down 3.6%

Shares of HCA Healthcare stock opened at $459.30 on Tuesday. HCA Healthcare, Inc. has a 1 year low of $289.98 and a 1 year high of $478.88. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $428.83 and a 200 day moving average price of $393.03. The company has a market cap of $104.81 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.75, a P/E/G ratio of 1.38 and a beta of 1.41.

HCA Healthcare (NYSE:HCA – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, October 24th. The company reported $6.96 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.64 by $1.32. The business had revenue of $19.16 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $18.55 billion. HCA Healthcare had a net margin of 8.53% and a negative return on equity of 792.25%. The firm’s revenue was up 9.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $4.90 earnings per share. HCA Healthcare has set its FY 2025 guidance at 27.000-28.000 EPS. On average, equities analysts forecast that HCA Healthcare, Inc. will post 24.98 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

HCA Healthcare Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 29th. Stockholders of record on Monday, December 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.72 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, December 15th. This represents a $2.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.6%. HCA Healthcare’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 11.13%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on the company. UBS Group increased their price target on HCA Healthcare from $495.00 to $525.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, October 27th. Sanford C. Bernstein reiterated a “market perform” rating and issued a $417.00 target price on shares of HCA Healthcare in a report on Monday, October 27th. Robert W. Baird upped their price target on HCA Healthcare from $380.00 to $423.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, August 14th. Bank of America lifted their target price on HCA Healthcare from $430.00 to $470.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, October 27th. Finally, Royal Bank Of Canada lifted their price target on HCA Healthcare from $449.00 to $482.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, October 27th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, fourteen have issued a Buy rating and ten have assigned a Hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $473.53.

About HCA Healthcare

HCA Healthcare, Inc, through its subsidiaries, owns and operates hospitals and related healthcare entities in the United States. It operates general and acute care hospitals that offers medical and surgical services, including inpatient care, intensive care, cardiac care, diagnostic, and emergency services; and outpatient services, such as outpatient surgery, laboratory, radiology, respiratory therapy, cardiology, and physical therapy.

