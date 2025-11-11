HC Wainwright Issues Positive Forecast for Oculis (NASDAQ:OCS) Stock Price

Oculis (NASDAQ:OCS – Get Free Report) had its target price raised by stock analysts at HC Wainwright from $36.00 to $42.00 in a research note issued on Tuesday,Benzinga reports. The brokerage presently has a “buy” rating on the stock. HC Wainwright’s price objective points to a potential upside of 116.27% from the stock’s current price.

Several other equities research analysts have also recently commented on OCS. Weiss Ratings restated a “sell (d-)” rating on shares of Oculis in a research note on Wednesday, October 8th. Chardan Capital restated a “buy” rating and set a $51.00 price objective on shares of Oculis in a research report on Tuesday. Needham & Company LLC began coverage on shares of Oculis in a report on Wednesday, August 27th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $36.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Wall Street Zen downgraded Oculis from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Sunday, September 21st. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and one has given a Sell rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Oculis presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $42.50.

Oculis Trading Up 1.0%

Shares of Oculis stock opened at $19.42 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a quick ratio of 4.55 and a current ratio of 4.55. The company has a market capitalization of $1.02 billion, a P/E ratio of -7.27 and a beta of 0.29. Oculis has a 1 year low of $14.00 and a 1 year high of $23.08. The company’s fifty day moving average is $18.99 and its two-hundred day moving average is $18.60.

Oculis (NASDAQ:OCS – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, August 21st. The company reported ($0.59) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.53) by ($0.06). The business had revenue of $0.25 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $0.14 million. Oculis had a negative return on equity of 90.31% and a negative net margin of 13,958.12%. Analysts forecast that Oculis will post -2.09 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Oculis

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Alyeska Investment Group L.P. purchased a new position in Oculis during the 1st quarter valued at about $2,499,000. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC purchased a new position in shares of Oculis during the 1st quarter worth approximately $234,000. Compagnie Lombard Odier SCmA grew its holdings in Oculis by 11.5% during the 2nd quarter. Compagnie Lombard Odier SCmA now owns 97,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,883,000 after buying an additional 10,000 shares during the last quarter. Aberdeen Group plc increased its position in Oculis by 24.1% during the first quarter. Aberdeen Group plc now owns 1,253,119 shares of the company’s stock worth $23,847,000 after buying an additional 243,695 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Pivotal bioVenture Partners Investment Advisor LLC raised its holdings in shares of Oculis by 32.4% in the first quarter. Pivotal bioVenture Partners Investment Advisor LLC now owns 2,300,774 shares of the company’s stock worth $43,784,000 after acquiring an additional 563,078 shares during the last quarter. 22.30% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Oculis Company Profile

Oculis Holding AG, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, develops drug candidates to treat ophthalmic diseases. The company's lead product candidate is OCS-01, a topical dexamethasone optireach formulation, which is in Phase 3 clinical trials for the treatment of diabetic macular edema; OCS-02, a topical biologic candidate that is in Phase 2b clinical trials for the treatment for dry eye disease; and OCS-05, a disease modifying neuroprotective agent for neurological damage with indications for glaucoma, dry age-related macular degeneration and diabetic retinopathy, and acute optic neuritis.

