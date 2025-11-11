Haydale Graphene Industries (LON:HAYD) Shares Down 4% – What’s Next?

Haydale Graphene Industries plc (LON:HAYD – Get Free Report) traded down 4% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as GBX 0.55 and last traded at GBX 0.58. 10,572,834 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 25% from the average session volume of 14,016,547 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 0.60.
Haydale Graphene Industries Stock Performance
The stock has a market capitalization of £23.13 million, a PE ratio of -1.62 and a beta of 2.09. The company has a quick ratio of 1.10, a current ratio of 2.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 24.78. The stock has a fifty day moving average of GBX 0.61 and a 200-day moving average of GBX 0.50.
About Haydale Graphene Industries
Haydale is a global technologies group and service provider that facilitates the integration of graphene and other nanomaterials into the next generation of industrial materials and commercial technologies. With expertise in graphene, other nanomaterials and Silicon Carbide, Haydale is able to deliver improvements in electrical, thermal and mechanical properties.
See Also
- Five stocks we like better than Haydale Graphene Industries
- Compound Interest and Why It Matters When Investing
- Insiders Sold Big at These 3 Stocks—Should You Worry?
- Quiet Period Expirations Explained
- Shares Down, Price Targets Up: 3 Stocks Upgraded After +10% Drops
- Growth Stocks: What They Are, Examples and How to Invest
- Nuclear Stocks Are Melting Down—Should Investors Panic?
Receive News & Ratings for Haydale Graphene Industries Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Haydale Graphene Industries and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.