Haydale Graphene Industries (LON:HAYD) Shares Down 4% – What’s Next?

Haydale Graphene Industries plc (LON:HAYD – Get Free Report) traded down 4% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as GBX 0.55 and last traded at GBX 0.58. 10,572,834 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 25% from the average session volume of 14,016,547 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 0.60.

Haydale Graphene Industries Stock Performance

The stock has a market capitalization of £23.13 million, a PE ratio of -1.62 and a beta of 2.09. The company has a quick ratio of 1.10, a current ratio of 2.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 24.78. The stock has a fifty day moving average of GBX 0.61 and a 200-day moving average of GBX 0.50.

About Haydale Graphene Industries

Haydale is a global technologies group and service provider that facilitates the integration of graphene and other nanomaterials into the next generation of industrial materials and commercial technologies. With expertise in graphene, other nanomaterials and Silicon Carbide, Haydale is able to deliver improvements in electrical, thermal and mechanical properties.

