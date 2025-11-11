Harmony Biosciences (NASDAQ:HRMY) Cut to Hold at Wall Street Zen

Wall Street Zen downgraded shares of Harmony Biosciences (NASDAQ:HRMY – Free Report) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note published on Saturday morning.

HRMY has been the topic of a number of other research reports. UBS Group reduced their price objective on Harmony Biosciences from $50.00 to $43.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, October 15th. Needham & Company LLC reduced their price target on Harmony Biosciences from $48.00 to $41.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, September 24th. Weiss Ratings restated a “hold (c)” rating on shares of Harmony Biosciences in a report on Wednesday, November 5th. Mizuho raised their target price on Harmony Biosciences from $36.00 to $39.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 6th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price target on Harmony Biosciences from $54.00 to $36.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, September 25th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, seven have assigned a Buy rating and two have assigned a Hold rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $44.50.

Shares of HRMY stock opened at $31.82 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 3.72, a current ratio of 3.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18. Harmony Biosciences has a fifty-two week low of $25.52 and a fifty-two week high of $40.93. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $29.91 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $32.76. The stock has a market cap of $1.83 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.01, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.40 and a beta of 0.85.

Harmony Biosciences (NASDAQ:HRMY – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, November 4th. The company reported $0.87 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.92 by ($0.05). The business had revenue of $239.46 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $222.68 million. Harmony Biosciences had a net margin of 22.50% and a return on equity of 24.88%. On average, analysts anticipate that Harmony Biosciences will post 2.43 EPS for the current year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Brooklyn Investment Group boosted its holdings in Harmony Biosciences by 1,031.9% in the first quarter. Brooklyn Investment Group now owns 1,064 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 970 shares during the period. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust lifted its position in shares of Harmony Biosciences by 4,185.2% in the 2nd quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 1,157 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,000 after buying an additional 1,130 shares during the last quarter. Caitong International Asset Management Co. Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Harmony Biosciences in the 1st quarter valued at about $57,000. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. boosted its holdings in shares of Harmony Biosciences by 15.6% in the 2nd quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 2,218 shares of the company’s stock valued at $70,000 after buying an additional 299 shares during the period. Finally, CWM LLC grew its position in shares of Harmony Biosciences by 34.8% during the 1st quarter. CWM LLC now owns 2,704 shares of the company’s stock valued at $90,000 after buying an additional 698 shares during the last quarter. 86.23% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Harmony Biosciences Holdings, Inc, a commercial-stage pharmaceutical company, focuses on developing and commercializing therapies for patients with rare and other neurological diseases in the United States. The company offers WAKIX (pitolisant), a molecule with a novel mechanism of action for the treatment of excessive daytime sleepiness in adult patients with narcolepsy.

