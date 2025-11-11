Gulfport Energy (NYSE:GPOR) Reaches New 1-Year High After Analyst Upgrade

Gulfport Energy Corporation (NYSE:GPOR – Get Free Report)’s stock price reached a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Tuesday after Evercore ISI raised their price target on the stock from $190.00 to $210.00. Evercore ISI currently has an in-line rating on the stock. Gulfport Energy traded as high as $210.95 and last traded at $210.30, with a volume of 16648 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $206.04.

Several other analysts also recently issued reports on the stock. Zacks Research downgraded shares of Gulfport Energy from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 9th. Wall Street Zen downgraded Gulfport Energy from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday. KeyCorp upped their target price on Gulfport Energy from $205.00 to $230.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday. William Blair began coverage on Gulfport Energy in a research report on Monday, August 25th. They set an “outperform” rating for the company. Finally, UBS Group cut their price target on Gulfport Energy from $240.00 to $227.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, August 20th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, six have issued a Buy rating, four have given a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Gulfport Energy currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $221.25.

In other Gulfport Energy news, Director Jason Joseph Martinez sold 600 shares of Gulfport Energy stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $171.57, for a total value of $102,942.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director directly owned 4,288 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $735,692.16. The trade was a 12.27% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Company insiders own 0.33% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in GPOR. SummerHaven Investment Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Gulfport Energy by 1.6% in the second quarter. SummerHaven Investment Management LLC now owns 5,145 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,035,000 after acquiring an additional 83 shares during the last quarter. Rafferty Asset Management LLC raised its stake in Gulfport Energy by 0.6% during the second quarter. Rafferty Asset Management LLC now owns 17,836 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,588,000 after purchasing an additional 108 shares during the period. Empirical Financial Services LLC d.b.a. Empirical Wealth Management boosted its holdings in shares of Gulfport Energy by 7.1% in the 2nd quarter. Empirical Financial Services LLC d.b.a. Empirical Wealth Management now owns 1,784 shares of the company’s stock valued at $359,000 after purchasing an additional 119 shares during the last quarter. Resona Asset Management Co. Ltd. grew its stake in shares of Gulfport Energy by 4.6% during the 2nd quarter. Resona Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 2,739 shares of the company’s stock valued at $551,000 after buying an additional 121 shares during the period. Finally, Federated Hermes Inc. grew its stake in shares of Gulfport Energy by 133.7% during the 3rd quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 222 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,000 after buying an additional 127 shares during the period.

The company has a quick ratio of 0.51, a current ratio of 0.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42. The stock has a market cap of $4.02 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -29.01 and a beta of 0.62. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $181.46.

Gulfport Energy (NYSE:GPOR – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 4th. The company reported $3.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.64 by ($1.51). The firm had revenue of $379.75 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $343.18 million. Gulfport Energy had a negative net margin of 9.14% and a positive return on equity of 18.89%.

Gulfport Energy Corporation engages in the exploration, development, acquisition, production of natural gas, crude oil, and natural gas liquids (NGL) in the United States. Its principal properties include Utica Shale covering an area approximately 187,000 net reservoir acres primarily located in Eastern Ohio; and SCOOP covering an area approximately 74,000 net reservoir acres primarily located in Garvin, Grady, and Stephens.

