Gulf Keystone Petroleum (LON:GKP) Shares Cross Above 200 Day Moving Average – Here’s Why

Gulf Keystone Petroleum Limited (LON:GKP – Get Free Report)’s share price passed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of GBX 172.62 and traded as high as GBX 178.20. Gulf Keystone Petroleum shares last traded at GBX 174.80, with a volume of 442,261 shares traded.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

GKP has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Shore Capital restated a “no recommendation” rating on shares of Gulf Keystone Petroleum in a research report on Thursday, August 28th. Canaccord Genuity Group raised their target price on Gulf Keystone Petroleum from GBX 210 to GBX 250 and gave the stock a “speculative buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 30th. Finally, Peel Hunt boosted their price target on Gulf Keystone Petroleum from GBX 247 to GBX 264 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 15th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of GBX 257.

Get Gulf Keystone Petroleum alerts:

View Our Latest Analysis on GKP

Gulf Keystone Petroleum Price Performance

About Gulf Keystone Petroleum

The company has a current ratio of 0.97, a quick ratio of 2.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03. The business’s 50 day moving average price is GBX 188.44 and its two-hundred day moving average price is GBX 172.62. The stock has a market cap of £382.36 million, a P/E ratio of -464.11, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.06 and a beta of 1.22.

(Get Free Report)

Gulf Keystone Petroleum Limited engages in oil and gas exploration, development, and production in the Kurdistan Region of Iraq. The company operates Shaikan field that covers an area of approximately 280 square kilometers, which is located north-west of Erbil. It also provides management, support, geological, geophysical, and engineering services.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Gulf Keystone Petroleum Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Gulf Keystone Petroleum and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.