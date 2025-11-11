Guardian Pharmacy Services (NYSE:GRDN) & Savara (NASDAQ:SVRA) Head to Head Analysis

Savara (NASDAQ:SVRA – Get Free Report) and Guardian Pharmacy Services (NYSE:GRDN – Get Free Report) are both small-cap medical companies, but which is the superior investment? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their institutional ownership, dividends, analyst recommendations, earnings, risk, profitability and valuation.

Profitability

This table compares Savara and Guardian Pharmacy Services’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Savara N/A -69.05% -54.84% Guardian Pharmacy Services -6.90% -52.41% -24.17%

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares Savara and Guardian Pharmacy Services”s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Savara N/A N/A -$95.88 million ($0.50) -8.00 Guardian Pharmacy Services $1.23 billion 1.53 -$87.29 million ($1.52) -19.58

Guardian Pharmacy Services has higher revenue and earnings than Savara. Guardian Pharmacy Services is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Savara, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Risk and Volatility

Savara has a beta of 0.45, meaning that its stock price is 55% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Guardian Pharmacy Services has a beta of 0.96, meaning that its stock price is 4% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

87.9% of Savara shares are owned by institutional investors. 5.3% of Savara shares are owned by company insiders. Comparatively, 63.7% of Guardian Pharmacy Services shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of recent recommendations and price targets for Savara and Guardian Pharmacy Services, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Savara 1 1 6 1 2.78 Guardian Pharmacy Services 1 0 3 0 2.50

Savara presently has a consensus target price of $7.83, indicating a potential upside of 95.83%. Guardian Pharmacy Services has a consensus target price of $29.33, indicating a potential downside of 1.43%. Given Savara’s stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, equities analysts plainly believe Savara is more favorable than Guardian Pharmacy Services.

Summary

Savara beats Guardian Pharmacy Services on 8 of the 14 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Savara

(Get Free Report)

Savara Inc., formerly Mast Therapeutics, Inc., is a clinical-stage pharmaceutical company. The Company is focused on the development and commercialization of novel therapies for the treatment of patients with rare respiratory diseases. Its pipeline includes AeroVanc, Molgradex and AIR001. AeroVanc is an inhaled formulation of vancomycin, which the Company is developing for the treatment of persistent methicillin-resistant Staphylococcus aureus, lung infection in cystic fibrosis patients. Molgradex is an inhaled formulation of recombinant human granulocyte-macrophage colony-stimulating factor. It is developing Molgradex for the treatment of autoimmune pulmonary alveolar proteinosis, a rare lung disease. AIR001 is a sodium nitrite solution for inhalation via nebulization. AIR001 is in Phase II clinical development for the treatment of heart failure with preserved ejection fraction, also known as diastolic heart failure or heart failure with preserved systolic function.

About Guardian Pharmacy Services

(Get Free Report)

Guardian Pharmacy Services, Inc., a pharmacy service company, provides a suite of technology-enabled services designed to help residents of long-term health care facilities (LTCFs) in the United States. Its individualized clinical, drug dispensing, and administration capabilities are used to serve the needs of residents in lower acuity LTCFs, such as assisted living facilities and behavioral health facilities and group homes. The company’s Guardian Compass includes dashboards created using data from its data warehouse to help its local pharmacies plan, track, and optimize their business operations; and GuardianShield Programs for LTCFs. The company was founded in 2003 and is based in Atlanta, Georgia.

