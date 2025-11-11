GSK (NYSE:GSK) Sets New 12-Month High – Time to Buy?

GSK PLC Sponsored ADR (NYSE:GSK – Get Free Report)’s share price reached a new 52-week high on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $47.37 and last traded at $47.31, with a volume of 2861642 shares. The stock had previously closed at $46.63.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on GSK. Weiss Ratings upgraded shares of GSK from a “hold (c+)” rating to a “buy (b-)” rating in a research report on Friday, October 31st. Jefferies Financial Group restated a “buy” rating on shares of GSK in a research report on Monday, October 27th. Wall Street Zen raised GSK from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Friday, September 5th. Finally, Cfra set a $53.00 target price on GSK in a research report on Thursday, October 30th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, four have given a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $42.58.

The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $42.95 and its 200-day simple moving average is $40.21. The firm has a market cap of $96.17 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.36, a P/E/G ratio of 1.90 and a beta of 0.50. The company has a quick ratio of 0.57, a current ratio of 0.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.07.

GSK (NYSE:GSK – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, October 29th. The pharmaceutical company reported $1.48 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.26 by $0.22. GSK had a return on equity of 51.07% and a net margin of 17.16%.The firm had revenue of $11.35 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.21 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.50 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 6.7% on a year-over-year basis. GSK has set its FY 2025 guidance at 4.730-4.810 EPS. As a group, research analysts predict that GSK PLC Sponsored ADR will post 4.14 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, January 8th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 14th will be paid a $0.4171 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, November 14th. This represents a $1.67 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.5%. GSK’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 46.05%.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in GSK by 1.8% during the first quarter. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC now owns 15,227 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $590,000 after acquiring an additional 271 shares during the period. OneAscent Financial Services LLC grew its holdings in shares of GSK by 3.9% during the 1st quarter. OneAscent Financial Services LLC now owns 7,700 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $297,000 after purchasing an additional 292 shares in the last quarter. TOWER TRUST & INVESTMENT Co increased its position in shares of GSK by 1.3% during the third quarter. TOWER TRUST & INVESTMENT Co now owns 23,195 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,001,000 after purchasing an additional 293 shares during the period. Rhumbline Advisers raised its stake in shares of GSK by 2.1% in the first quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 18,403 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $713,000 after purchasing an additional 386 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Valeo Financial Advisors LLC lifted its position in GSK by 3.1% in the second quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC now owns 12,989 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $499,000 after purchasing an additional 388 shares during the period. 15.74% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

GSK plc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the research, development, and manufacture of vaccines, and specialty and general medicines to prevent and treat disease in the United Kingdom, the United States, and internationally. It operates through two segments, Commercial Operations and Total R&D.

