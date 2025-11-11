Green Dot (NYSE:GDOT) Trading Down 7.1% – Here’s Why

Green Dot Corporation (NYSE:GDOT – Get Free Report) fell 7.1% on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as $10.10 and last traded at $10.9750. 362,748 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 55% from the average session volume of 807,085 shares. The stock had previously closed at $11.82.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on GDOT. Northland Securities set a $18.00 price target on Green Dot in a research report on Wednesday, October 15th. William Blair reiterated a “market perform” rating on shares of Green Dot in a report on Tuesday. Weiss Ratings reiterated a “sell (d-)” rating on shares of Green Dot in a research report on Wednesday, October 8th. Finally, Zacks Research cut Green Dot from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 16th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, two have issued a Buy rating, three have assigned a Hold rating and two have issued a Sell rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $13.50.

The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $13.15 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $11.43. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a quick ratio of 0.69 and a current ratio of 0.69. The company has a market capitalization of $612.37 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -25.08 and a beta of 0.80.

Green Dot (NYSE:GDOT – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Monday, November 10th. The financial services provider reported $0.06 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.11) by $0.17. The company had revenue of $491.85 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $483.84 million. Green Dot had a negative net margin of 1.24% and a positive return on equity of 9.93%. The business’s revenue was up 20.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.13 EPS. Green Dot has set its FY 2025 guidance at 1.310-1.440 EPS. As a group, equities analysts predict that Green Dot Corporation will post 0.87 EPS for the current year.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. State of Alaska Department of Revenue acquired a new position in shares of Green Dot in the 3rd quarter valued at $29,000. Brooklyn Investment Group raised its stake in Green Dot by 350,400.0% during the first quarter. Brooklyn Investment Group now owns 3,505 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 3,504 shares in the last quarter. Virtus Advisers LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Green Dot during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. lifted its position in shares of Green Dot by 18.6% in the 2nd quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. now owns 5,478 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $59,000 after buying an additional 861 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Tower Research Capital LLC TRC lifted its holdings in Green Dot by 23.1% in the second quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 6,504 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $70,000 after acquiring an additional 1,221 shares during the last quarter. 92.56% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Green Dot Corporation, a financial technology and registered bank holding company, provides various financial services to consumers and businesses in the United States. It operates through three segments: Consumer Services, Business to Business Services, and Money Movement Services. The company provides deposit account programs, including consumer and small business checking account products, network-branded reloadable prepaid debit cards and gift cards, and secured credit programs.

