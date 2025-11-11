GoodRx (NASDAQ:GDRX) Price Target Lowered to $6.00 at TD Cowen

GoodRx (NASDAQ:GDRX – Free Report) had its price objective reduced by TD Cowen from $7.00 to $6.00 in a report issued on Monday,Benzinga reports. TD Cowen currently has a buy rating on the stock.

GDRX has been the subject of a number of other reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reissued a “hold” rating and set a $6.00 price objective on shares of GoodRx in a report on Monday, August 11th. Mizuho decreased their price target on GoodRx from $5.00 to $4.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, November 6th. Weiss Ratings lowered GoodRx from a “hold (c-)” rating to a “sell (d+)” rating in a research report on Saturday, October 25th. UBS Group cut their price objective on shares of GoodRx from $4.25 to $4.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, November 6th. Finally, Raymond James Financial lowered shares of GoodRx from a “strong-buy” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, August 8th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, six have given a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $5.58.

GoodRx Stock Performance

GDRX opened at $3.06 on Monday. GoodRx has a 1-year low of $2.95 and a 1-year high of $5.81. The company has a market cap of $1.06 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.00, a PEG ratio of 1.62 and a beta of 1.20. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $4.00 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $4.27. The company has a current ratio of 3.11, a quick ratio of 3.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81.

GoodRx (NASDAQ:GDRX – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, November 4th. The company reported $0.08 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.09 by ($0.01). GoodRx had a return on equity of 9.73% and a net margin of 3.97%.The business had revenue of $196.03 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $195.17 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.08 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up .4% on a year-over-year basis. GoodRx has set its FY 2025 guidance at EPS. On average, analysts expect that GoodRx will post 0.13 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other GoodRx news, major shareholder Equity Vii L.P. Spectrum sold 23,771 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, October 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $4.00, for a total value of $95,084.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 4.17% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On GoodRx

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Citizens Financial Group Inc. RI bought a new position in GoodRx during the first quarter valued at about $44,000. Jump Financial LLC purchased a new position in GoodRx in the first quarter valued at about $49,000. Cetera Investment Advisers bought a new position in shares of GoodRx during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $50,000. Walled Lake Planning & Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of GoodRx during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $55,000. Finally, Tower Research Capital LLC TRC increased its stake in shares of GoodRx by 202.3% during the 2nd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 11,327 shares of the company’s stock worth $56,000 after purchasing an additional 7,580 shares during the last quarter. 63.77% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

GoodRx Company Profile

GoodRx Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, offers information and tools that enable consumers to compare prices and save on their prescription drug purchases in the United States. The company operates a price comparison platform that provides consumers with curated, geographically relevant prescription pricing, and access to negotiated prices.

