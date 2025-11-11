Gold Fields Limited $GFI Position Increased by Profund Advisors LLC

Profund Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Gold Fields Limited (NYSE:GFI – Free Report) by 1.3% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 96,090 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,206 shares during the quarter. Profund Advisors LLC’s holdings in Gold Fields were worth $2,274,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of GFI. Clark Capital Management Group Inc. acquired a new stake in Gold Fields during the first quarter worth about $49,186,000. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. grew its holdings in shares of Gold Fields by 122.6% during the second quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. now owns 3,308,969 shares of the company’s stock valued at $78,323,000 after purchasing an additional 1,822,689 shares during the last quarter. UBS AM A Distinct Business Unit of UBS Asset Management Americas LLC bought a new position in shares of Gold Fields during the first quarter valued at approximately $30,914,000. DJE Kapital AG raised its position in shares of Gold Fields by 19.7% during the 2nd quarter. DJE Kapital AG now owns 4,511,125 shares of the company’s stock worth $105,260,000 after purchasing an additional 742,174 shares during the period. Finally, Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of Gold Fields by 169.4% in the 1st quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. now owns 931,777 shares of the company’s stock worth $20,583,000 after purchasing an additional 585,950 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 24.81% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts recently commented on GFI shares. Scotiabank upped their price objective on Gold Fields from $30.00 to $47.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 23rd. Weiss Ratings reissued a “buy (b)” rating on shares of Gold Fields in a report on Wednesday, October 8th. Investec lowered shares of Gold Fields from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, October 10th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. began coverage on shares of Gold Fields in a report on Thursday, October 23rd. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $62.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Capital One Financial set a $32.00 target price on shares of Gold Fields in a research note on Friday, August 22nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, three have given a Buy rating and six have issued a Hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $40.43.

Shares of GFI stock opened at $42.32 on Tuesday. Gold Fields Limited has a 1 year low of $12.98 and a 1 year high of $47.18. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $39.68 and a two-hundred day moving average of $30.35.

The business also recently announced a semi-annual dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 25th. Investors of record on Friday, September 12th were given a $0.3993 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, September 12th. This represents a yield of 130.0%. This is a boost from Gold Fields’s previous semi-annual dividend of $0.38.

Gold Fields Limited operates as a gold producer with reserves and resources in Chile, South Africa, Ghana, Canada, Australia, and Peru. It also explores for copper and silver deposits. The company was founded in 1887 and is based in Sandton, South Africa.

