Globus Medical (NYSE:GMED) Upgraded at Wall Street Zen

Wall Street Zen upgraded shares of Globus Medical (NYSE:GMED – Free Report) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note released on Saturday.

A number of other research firms have also weighed in on GMED. Bank of America raised shares of Globus Medical from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their target price for the company from $65.00 to $91.00 in a report on Friday. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on shares of Globus Medical from $66.00 to $79.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday. Stifel Nicolaus initiated coverage on shares of Globus Medical in a research report on Tuesday, October 28th. They set a “hold” rating and a $64.00 target price on the stock. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on Globus Medical from $75.00 to $68.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, July 15th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group decreased their price objective on Globus Medical from $97.00 to $90.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, July 22nd. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and five have given a Hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $88.82.

Globus Medical Stock Performance

GMED stock opened at $86.37 on Friday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $60.33 and its 200-day moving average price is $59.95. Globus Medical has a one year low of $51.79 and a one year high of $94.93. The company has a market capitalization of $11.66 billion, a PE ratio of 33.22, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.68 and a beta of 1.15.

Globus Medical (NYSE:GMED – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 6th. The medical device company reported $1.18 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.79 by $0.39. The business had revenue of $769.05 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $734.58 million. Globus Medical had a net margin of 13.58% and a return on equity of 10.65%. The business’s revenue was up 22.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.83 EPS. Globus Medical has set its FY 2025 guidance at 3.750-3.85 EPS. On average, research analysts predict that Globus Medical will post 3.44 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Activity at Globus Medical

In related news, Director Ann D. Rhoads sold 10,000 shares of Globus Medical stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $58.46, for a total transaction of $584,600.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director owned 25,384 shares in the company, valued at $1,483,948.64. This trade represents a 28.26% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Insiders have sold 20,000 shares of company stock valued at $1,402,600 in the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 18.51% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of GMED. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Globus Medical by 74.3% in the 2nd quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 462 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 197 shares during the period. Advisors Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Globus Medical in the second quarter worth about $28,000. First Horizon Corp bought a new position in Globus Medical during the 3rd quarter worth about $31,000. Larson Financial Group LLC increased its position in Globus Medical by 1,007.7% during the 1st quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 432 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 393 shares during the period. Finally, Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. purchased a new position in Globus Medical during the 3rd quarter valued at about $36,000. Institutional investors own 95.16% of the company’s stock.

Globus Medical Company Profile

Globus Medical, Inc, a medical device company, develops and commercializes healthcare solutions for patients with musculoskeletal disorders in the United States and internationally. The company offers spine products, such as traditional fusion implants comprising pedicle screw and rod systems, plating systems, intervertebral spacers, and corpectomy devices for treating degenerative and congenital conditions, deformity, tumors, and trauma injuries; treatment options for motion preservation technologies that consist of dynamic stabilization, total disc replacement, and interspinous distraction devices; interventional solutions to treat vertebral compression fractures; and regenerative biologic products comprising of allografts and synthetic alternatives.

Featured Stories

