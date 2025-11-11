GFL ENVIRON-TS (CVE:GFL) Price Target Lowered to C$84.00 at Stifel Nicolaus

GFL ENVIRON-TS (CVE:GFL – Free Report) had its price target trimmed by Stifel Nicolaus from C$86.00 to C$84.00 in a report published on Monday,BayStreet.CA reports.

Other research analysts have also issued research reports about the company. Citigroup boosted their target price on shares of GFL ENVIRON-TS from C$58.00 to C$61.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 16th. National Bankshares dropped their price objective on shares of GFL ENVIRON-TS from C$78.75 to C$76.26 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, October 7th. CIBC decreased their target price on shares of GFL ENVIRON-TS from C$81.00 to C$79.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, October 2nd. Finally, ATB Capital lifted their target price on shares of GFL ENVIRON-TS from C$78.00 to C$82.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, August 1st. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of C$79.47.

GFL Environmental Inc operates as a diversified environmental services company in Canada and the United States. The company offers non-hazardous solid waste management, infrastructure and soil remediation, and liquid waste management services. Its solid waste management business line includes the collection, transportation, transfer, recycling, and disposal of non-hazardous solid waste for municipal, residential, and commercial and industrial customers.

