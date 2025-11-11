Gain Therapeutics (GANX) Projected to Post Earnings on Thursday

Gain Therapeutics (NASDAQ:GANX – Get Free Report) will likely be announcing its Q3 2025 results before the market opens on Thursday, November 13th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of ($0.15) per share for the quarter. Individuals can find conference call details on the company’s upcoming Q3 2025 earningreport page for the latest details on the call scheduled for Wednesday, November 19, 2025 at 4:00 PM ET.

Gain Therapeutics (NASDAQ:GANX – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 12th. The company reported ($0.19) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.17) by ($0.02). On average, analysts expect Gain Therapeutics to post $-1 EPS for the current fiscal year and $-1 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Get Gain Therapeutics alerts:

Gain Therapeutics Stock Up 27.0%

GANX stock opened at $2.49 on Tuesday. Gain Therapeutics has a fifty-two week low of $1.41 and a fifty-two week high of $2.81. The company has a market capitalization of $89.52 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.95 and a beta of 0.13. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $1.86 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $1.81. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09, a quick ratio of 1.79 and a current ratio of 1.79.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research firms have issued reports on GANX. Maxim Group increased their price objective on Gain Therapeutics from $5.00 to $7.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 7th. HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating and set a $8.00 price target on shares of Gain Therapeutics in a research report on Monday, October 13th. BTIG Research reissued a “buy” rating and set a $9.00 price objective on shares of Gain Therapeutics in a research note on Wednesday, October 15th. Roth Capital decreased their target price on shares of Gain Therapeutics from $7.00 to $6.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, August 13th. Finally, Weiss Ratings reiterated a “sell (e+)” rating on shares of Gain Therapeutics in a report on Wednesday, October 8th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $7.86.

Get Our Latest Analysis on Gain Therapeutics

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Gain Therapeutics

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. purchased a new position in Gain Therapeutics in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $47,000. Marshall Wace LLP boosted its stake in Gain Therapeutics by 41.0% during the 2nd quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 276,433 shares of the company’s stock valued at $498,000 after purchasing an additional 80,407 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Gain Therapeutics by 2.9% in the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 290,462 shares of the company’s stock worth $523,000 after purchasing an additional 8,251 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 11.97% of the company’s stock.

Gain Therapeutics Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Gain Therapeutics, Inc, a biotechnology company, develops novel small molecule therapeutics to treat diseases across various therapeutic areas. Its drug discovery platform Magellan discovers novel allosteric binding sites in a disease; identifies proprietary small molecules that bind these sites to modulate protein function; and treats the underlying cause of the disease.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Gain Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Gain Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.