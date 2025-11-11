FY2025 EPS Forecast for Regions Financial Boosted by Analyst

Regions Financial Corporation (NYSE:RF – Free Report) – Equities researchers at DA Davidson boosted their FY2025 earnings per share estimates for Regions Financial in a research note issued on Monday, November 10th. DA Davidson analyst P. Winter now forecasts that the bank will post earnings of $2.39 per share for the year, up from their prior forecast of $2.38. DA Davidson currently has a “Buy” rating and a $29.00 target price on the stock. The consensus estimate for Regions Financial’s current full-year earnings is $2.26 per share. DA Davidson also issued estimates for Regions Financial’s Q4 2025 earnings at $0.62 EPS and FY2026 earnings at $2.64 EPS.

Other research analysts have also issued reports about the company. Citigroup upped their price target on Regions Financial from $30.00 to $32.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 23rd. Truist Financial decreased their price target on shares of Regions Financial from $28.00 to $26.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Monday, October 20th. Stephens restated an “equal weight” rating and set a $27.00 price target (down from $30.00) on shares of Regions Financial in a report on Tuesday, October 14th. Cantor Fitzgerald assumed coverage on Regions Financial in a research report on Wednesday, September 10th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $30.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Barclays reissued an “underweight” rating and issued a $27.00 price target (up previously from $24.00) on shares of Regions Financial in a research note on Monday, July 21st. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, eight have given a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Regions Financial has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $28.19.

RF opened at $25.00 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $21.92 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.01, a PEG ratio of 1.24 and a beta of 1.07. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $25.59 and a 200-day moving average of $24.31. The company has a quick ratio of 0.81, a current ratio of 0.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27. Regions Financial has a 12-month low of $17.74 and a 12-month high of $27.96.

Regions Financial (NYSE:RF – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 27th. The bank reported $0.39 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The business had revenue of $1.81 billion for the quarter. Regions Financial had a net margin of 22.49% and a return on equity of 13.05%.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 2nd. Investors of record on Monday, December 1st will be given a dividend of $0.265 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, December 1st. This represents a $1.06 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.2%. Regions Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 46.70%.

In other news, Director Roger W. Jenkins bought 4,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 13th. The stock was bought at an average price of $25.48 per share, for a total transaction of $101,920.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director owned 6,383 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $162,638.84. The trade was a 167.86% increase in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.29% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of RF. Darwin Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Regions Financial during the 2nd quarter worth about $25,000. CVA Family Office LLC increased its holdings in shares of Regions Financial by 163.2% in the second quarter. CVA Family Office LLC now owns 1,058 shares of the bank’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 656 shares in the last quarter. American National Bank & Trust lifted its position in Regions Financial by 2,433.3% in the 2nd quarter. American National Bank & Trust now owns 1,064 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 1,022 shares in the last quarter. United Community Bank acquired a new position in shares of Regions Financial during the third quarter worth about $30,000. Finally, Salomon & Ludwin LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Regions Financial in the third quarter valued at approximately $32,000. 79.39% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Regions Financial Corporation, a financial holding company, provides banking and bank-related services to individual and corporate customers. It operates through three segments: Corporate Bank, Consumer Bank, and Wealth Management. The Corporate Bank segment offers commercial banking services, such as commercial and industrial, commercial real estate, and investor real estate lending; equipment lease financing; deposit products; and securities underwriting and placement, loan syndication and placement, foreign exchange, derivatives, merger and acquisition, and other advisory services.

