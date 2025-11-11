FY2025 EPS Forecast for Granite Real Estate Cut by Analyst

Granite Real Estate Inc. (NYSE:GRP.U – Free Report) – Equities research analysts at Raymond James Financial decreased their FY2025 EPS estimates for Granite Real Estate in a research note issued on Thursday, November 6th. Raymond James Financial analyst B. Sturges now anticipates that the company will post earnings of $4.16 per share for the year, down from their previous forecast of $4.29. The consensus estimate for Granite Real Estate’s current full-year earnings is $3.81 per share. Raymond James Financial also issued estimates for Granite Real Estate’s Q4 2025 earnings at $1.09 EPS, Q4 2026 earnings at $1.11 EPS, Q1 2027 earnings at $1.16 EPS, Q2 2027 earnings at $1.17 EPS and FY2027 earnings at $4.76 EPS.

Get Granite Real Estate alerts:

Granite Real Estate Price Performance

Shares of NYSE GRP.U opened at $55.12 on Monday. Granite Real Estate has a 1 year low of $38.37 and a 1 year high of $59.51. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $55.92 and a 200-day moving average price of $53.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56, a current ratio of 0.59 and a quick ratio of 0.59.

Granite Real Estate Increases Dividend

Granite Real Estate Company Profile

The firm also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, October 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, September 29th were paid a $0.206 dividend. This represents a c) dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.5%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, September 29th. This is a boost from Granite Real Estate’s previous monthly dividend of $0.20.

(Get Free Report)

Granite Real Estate Investment Trust is engaged in the ownership and management of predominantly industrial properties in Canada, the United States, Mexico and Europe. The Company owns and manages rental income properties. Its services include sourcing and real estate acquisition, site development, assisting with government approvals and re-zoning to specific uses, build-to-suit construction, property renovation, project management and long-term leasing.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Granite Real Estate Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Granite Real Estate and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.