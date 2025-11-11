FY2025 EPS Estimates for Trade Desk Raised by DA Davidson

The Trade Desk (NASDAQ:TTD – Free Report) – Analysts at DA Davidson increased their FY2025 EPS estimates for Trade Desk in a note issued to investors on Monday, November 10th. DA Davidson analyst T. White now anticipates that the technology company will post earnings per share of $0.92 for the year, up from their prior estimate of $0.85. DA Davidson currently has a “Buy” rating and a $54.00 target price on the stock. The consensus estimate for Trade Desk’s current full-year earnings is $1.06 per share. DA Davidson also issued estimates for Trade Desk’s Q4 2025 earnings at $0.35 EPS and FY2026 earnings at $1.06 EPS.

TTD has been the topic of several other research reports. Truist Financial cut their price objective on Trade Desk from $100.00 to $85.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday. Piper Sandler dropped their price target on Trade Desk from $65.00 to $64.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, August 8th. BMO Capital Markets reduced their price objective on Trade Desk from $115.00 to $98.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, August 8th. Susquehanna lowered their target price on shares of Trade Desk from $135.00 to $85.00 and set a “positive” rating for the company in a research note on Friday. Finally, Arete Research upgraded shares of Trade Desk to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Monday, July 28th. Twenty-one equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, twelve have given a Hold rating and four have given a Sell rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $78.33.

Shares of Trade Desk stock opened at $43.26 on Tuesday. Trade Desk has a 1 year low of $41.77 and a 1 year high of $141.53. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $49.57 and its 200-day simple moving average is $62.74. The firm has a market cap of $21.15 billion, a PE ratio of 49.72, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.34 and a beta of 1.43.

Trade Desk (NASDAQ:TTD – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 6th. The technology company reported $0.45 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.44 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $739.43 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $719.11 million. Trade Desk had a net margin of 15.72% and a return on equity of 16.00%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 17.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.41 earnings per share. Trade Desk has set its Q4 2025 guidance at EPS.

Trade Desk declared that its board has approved a share buyback plan on Thursday, November 6th that authorizes the company to buyback $500.00 million in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the technology company to buy up to 2.1% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback plans are typically a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its shares are undervalued.

In other Trade Desk news, Director Andrea Lee Cunningham sold 1,403 shares of Trade Desk stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $48.20, for a total transaction of $67,624.60. Following the sale, the director owned 5,035 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $242,687. The trade was a 21.79% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. 10.00% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Sound Income Strategies LLC grew its position in Trade Desk by 317.6% in the 2nd quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 355 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 270 shares in the last quarter. Transce3nd LLC bought a new stake in shares of Trade Desk during the 2nd quarter worth about $28,000. Twin Peaks Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Trade Desk during the 2nd quarter worth about $28,000. West Oak Capital LLC lifted its stake in shares of Trade Desk by 466.7% in the 2nd quarter. West Oak Capital LLC now owns 425 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 350 shares during the period. Finally, Banque Cantonale Vaudoise bought a new position in shares of Trade Desk in the first quarter valued at approximately $26,000. 67.77% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

The Trade Desk, Inc operates as a technology company in the United States and internationally. The company offers a self-service cloud-based platform that allows buyers to plan, manage, optimize, and measure data-driven digital advertising campaigns across various ad formats and channels, including video, display, audio, digital-out-of-home, native, and social on various devices, such as computers, mobile devices, televisions, and streaming devices.

