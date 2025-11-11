Fund Evaluation Group LLC Takes Position in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Treasury ETF $VGIT

Fund Evaluation Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Treasury ETF (NASDAQ:VGIT – Free Report) in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund acquired 8,863 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $530,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its stake in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Treasury ETF by 17.9% in the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 77,458,516 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,601,041,000 after acquiring an additional 11,776,165 shares during the period. Empower Advisory Group LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Treasury ETF by 6.9% in the 1st quarter. Empower Advisory Group LLC now owns 18,245,406 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,083,777,000 after purchasing an additional 1,173,609 shares during the last quarter. SCS Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Treasury ETF by 2.1% in the 1st quarter. SCS Capital Management LLC now owns 10,725,550 shares of the company’s stock worth $637,098,000 after purchasing an additional 220,305 shares during the last quarter. Focus Partners Wealth boosted its position in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Treasury ETF by 3.0% during the 1st quarter. Focus Partners Wealth now owns 8,078,018 shares of the company’s stock valued at $479,834,000 after purchasing an additional 235,951 shares during the period. Finally, Blue Trust Inc. grew its stake in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Treasury ETF by 14.0% during the 2nd quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 6,501,658 shares of the company’s stock worth $388,864,000 after buying an additional 799,674 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of NASDAQ VGIT opened at $60.03 on Tuesday. Vanguard Intermediate-Term Treasury ETF has a 1-year low of $57.40 and a 1-year high of $60.57. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $60.17 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $59.63.

Vanguard Intermediate Term Government Bond ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the performance of a market-weighted government bond index with an intermediate-term, dollar-weighted average maturity. The Fund employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the Barclays Capital U.S.

