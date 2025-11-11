Fund Evaluation Group LLC Takes $1.83 Million Position in Vanguard FTSE Pacific ETF $VPL

Fund Evaluation Group LLC purchased a new stake in Vanguard FTSE Pacific ETF (NYSEARCA:VPL – Free Report) during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor purchased 22,263 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,830,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of VPL. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard FTSE Pacific ETF by 55.4% during the first quarter. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC now owns 572 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,000 after purchasing an additional 204 shares during the period. Cary Street Partners Investment Advisory LLC grew its position in Vanguard FTSE Pacific ETF by 465.4% during the first quarter. Cary Street Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 588 shares of the company’s stock worth $43,000 after buying an additional 484 shares in the last quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC grew its position in Vanguard FTSE Pacific ETF by 42.7% during the second quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC now owns 608 shares of the company’s stock worth $50,000 after buying an additional 182 shares in the last quarter. Headlands Technologies LLC bought a new position in Vanguard FTSE Pacific ETF during the 1st quarter worth $53,000. Finally, Signaturefd LLC raised its holdings in Vanguard FTSE Pacific ETF by 134.8% in the 1st quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 991 shares of the company’s stock valued at $72,000 after acquiring an additional 569 shares in the last quarter.

Vanguard FTSE Pacific ETF Stock Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA VPL opened at $91.93 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $8.29 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.65 and a beta of 0.77. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $89.27 and its 200 day moving average is $83.96. Vanguard FTSE Pacific ETF has a 52 week low of $64.21 and a 52 week high of $92.38.

About Vanguard FTSE Pacific ETF

Vanguard FTSE Pacific ETF, formerly Vanguard MSCI Pacific ETF, is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Pacific Stock Index Fund. The Fund seeks to track the investment performance of the MSCI Pacific Index that consists of common stocks of companies located in Japan, Australia, Hong Kong, New Zealand and Singapore.

