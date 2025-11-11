Fund Evaluation Group LLC Sells 7,300 Shares of Nuveen ESG Large-Cap Value ETF $NULV

Fund Evaluation Group LLC lowered its holdings in Nuveen ESG Large-Cap Value ETF (BATS:NULV – Free Report) by 3.3% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 210,669 shares of the company’s stock after selling 7,300 shares during the period. Nuveen ESG Large-Cap Value ETF accounts for 0.3% of Fund Evaluation Group LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 28th largest position. Fund Evaluation Group LLC’s holdings in Nuveen ESG Large-Cap Value ETF were worth $8,818,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Allworth Financial LP boosted its position in shares of Nuveen ESG Large-Cap Value ETF by 0.4% in the second quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 178,114 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,466,000 after acquiring an additional 777 shares during the period. Summit Investment Advisors Inc. raised its stake in Nuveen ESG Large-Cap Value ETF by 6.4% during the 1st quarter. Summit Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 17,983 shares of the company’s stock valued at $728,000 after purchasing an additional 1,083 shares during the last quarter. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. boosted its holdings in Nuveen ESG Large-Cap Value ETF by 122.0% in the 2nd quarter. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. now owns 450,848 shares of the company’s stock valued at $18,897,000 after purchasing an additional 247,808 shares during the period. Clarity Wealth Development LLC grew its position in Nuveen ESG Large-Cap Value ETF by 3.6% in the 2nd quarter. Clarity Wealth Development LLC now owns 9,229 shares of the company’s stock worth $387,000 after purchasing an additional 324 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Snider Financial Group acquired a new stake in Nuveen ESG Large-Cap Value ETF in the 2nd quarter worth $205,000.

Nuveen ESG Large-Cap Value ETF Stock Performance

Shares of NULV opened at $44.77 on Tuesday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $43.69 and a 200-day simple moving average of $42.20. Nuveen ESG Large-Cap Value ETF has a 52 week low of $35.41 and a 52 week high of $43.39. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.85 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.82 and a beta of 0.87.

Nuveen ESG Large-Cap Value ETF Profile

The Nuveen ESG Large-Cap Value ETF (NULV) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI TIAA ESG USA Large Cap Value index. The fund tracks an index of US large-cap value stocks that score highly on environmental, social, and governance (ESG) criteria. The fund is weighted using a multi-factor optimizer.

Featured Articles

