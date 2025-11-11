Fund Evaluation Group LLC Sells 1,252 Shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF $IWR

Fund Evaluation Group LLC reduced its stake in iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IWR – Free Report) by 0.8% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 150,016 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,252 shares during the quarter. iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF comprises approximately 0.5% of Fund Evaluation Group LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 20th largest position. Fund Evaluation Group LLC’s holdings in iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF were worth $13,797,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in IWR. U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF by 0.5% in the second quarter. U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 21,254 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,955,000 after acquiring an additional 109 shares in the last quarter. Register Financial Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF by 2.0% in the 2nd quarter. Register Financial Advisors LLC now owns 5,444 shares of the company’s stock worth $501,000 after purchasing an additional 109 shares during the last quarter. Welch & Forbes LLC boosted its stake in iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF by 0.5% in the 2nd quarter. Welch & Forbes LLC now owns 22,727 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,090,000 after purchasing an additional 110 shares in the last quarter. Heritage Financial Services LLC boosted its stake in iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF by 3.8% in the 2nd quarter. Heritage Financial Services LLC now owns 3,129 shares of the company’s stock worth $288,000 after purchasing an additional 114 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Endeavor Private Wealth Inc. grew its position in iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF by 2.9% during the 2nd quarter. Endeavor Private Wealth Inc. now owns 4,219 shares of the company’s stock valued at $388,000 after purchasing an additional 117 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 80.16% of the company’s stock.

Get iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF alerts:

iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF Stock Performance

NYSEARCA:IWR opened at $96.12 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $45.09 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.00 and a beta of 1.06. iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF has a fifty-two week low of $73.17 and a fifty-two week high of $97.87. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $96.13 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $93.01.

About iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF

iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell Midcap Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell Midcap Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the mid-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IWR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IWR – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.