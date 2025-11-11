Fund Evaluation Group LLC Increases Position in iShares TIPS Bond ETF $TIP

Fund Evaluation Group LLC increased its position in shares of iShares TIPS Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:TIP – Free Report) by 24.6% during the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 8,505 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,678 shares during the quarter. Fund Evaluation Group LLC’s holdings in iShares TIPS Bond ETF were worth $936,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. Gladwyn Financial Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in iShares TIPS Bond ETF in the 2nd quarter worth about $25,000. MJT & Associates Financial Advisory Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of iShares TIPS Bond ETF in the first quarter worth approximately $26,000. Oliver Lagore Vanvalin Investment Group purchased a new stake in iShares TIPS Bond ETF in the second quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Avalon Trust Co purchased a new stake in iShares TIPS Bond ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Finally, Grove Bank & Trust acquired a new position in iShares TIPS Bond ETF during the second quarter worth approximately $31,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 63.62% of the company’s stock.

NYSEARCA:TIP opened at $110.92 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $14.09 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.40 and a beta of 0.26. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $111.40 and its two-hundred day moving average is $110.18. iShares TIPS Bond ETF has a fifty-two week low of $106.04 and a fifty-two week high of $112.26.

iShares TIPS Bond ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Barclays Treasury Inflation Protected Securities Bond Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the Barclays U.S. Treasury Inflation Protected Securities (TIPS) Index (Series-L) (the Index).

