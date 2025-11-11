Fund Evaluation Group LLC Has $15.72 Million Stock Position in iShares MSCI USA ESG Select ETF $SUSA

Fund Evaluation Group LLC lessened its holdings in iShares MSCI USA ESG Select ETF (NYSEARCA:SUSA – Free Report) by 3.5% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 124,086 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,559 shares during the period. iShares MSCI USA ESG Select ETF comprises 0.6% of Fund Evaluation Group LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 18th biggest holding. Fund Evaluation Group LLC’s holdings in iShares MSCI USA ESG Select ETF were worth $15,715,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. IMA Advisory Services Inc. bought a new stake in iShares MSCI USA ESG Select ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $53,957,000. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC boosted its position in shares of iShares MSCI USA ESG Select ETF by 105.5% during the first quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 211,505 shares of the company’s stock valued at $24,296,000 after buying an additional 108,594 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of iShares MSCI USA ESG Select ETF by 26.8% during the first quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 323,252 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,132,000 after buying an additional 68,316 shares during the last quarter. eCIO Inc. bought a new stake in iShares MSCI USA ESG Select ETF during the first quarter worth $3,415,000. Finally, Ryan Investment Management Inc. bought a new stake in iShares MSCI USA ESG Select ETF during the second quarter worth $1,590,000.

Get iShares MSCI USA ESG Select ETF alerts:

iShares MSCI USA ESG Select ETF Trading Up 1.4%

NYSEARCA SUSA opened at $139.07 on Tuesday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $135.62 and a 200 day simple moving average of $128.81. iShares MSCI USA ESG Select ETF has a 12 month low of $99.48 and a 12 month high of $140.27. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.68 billion, a P/E ratio of -249.37 and a beta of 1.05.

iShares MSCI USA ESG Select ETF Company Profile

The iShares MSCI USA ESG Select ETF (SUSA) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI USA Extended ESG Select index. The fund tracks an index of US companies with high environmental, social and governance (ESG) factor scores as calculated by MSCI. SUSA was launched on Jan 24, 2005 and is managed by BlackRock.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SUSA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares MSCI USA ESG Select ETF (NYSEARCA:SUSA – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares MSCI USA ESG Select ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares MSCI USA ESG Select ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.