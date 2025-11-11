Fund Evaluation Group LLC Buys Shares of 811,905 Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities ETF $VTIP

Fund Evaluation Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities ETF (NASDAQ:VTIP – Free Report) during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm purchased 811,905 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $40,814,000. Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities ETF accounts for about 1.6% of Fund Evaluation Group LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 8th largest holding.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. BIP Wealth LLC boosted its holdings in Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities ETF by 1.5% in the first quarter. BIP Wealth LLC now owns 13,755 shares of the company’s stock worth $686,000 after purchasing an additional 201 shares in the last quarter. Denali Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities ETF by 2.3% during the first quarter. Denali Advisors LLC now owns 9,751 shares of the company’s stock valued at $487,000 after buying an additional 220 shares in the last quarter. Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC lifted its position in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities ETF by 0.4% in the first quarter. Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC now owns 59,368 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,971,000 after buying an additional 234 shares during the last quarter. Madden Advisory Services Inc. lifted its position in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities ETF by 2.9% in the second quarter. Madden Advisory Services Inc. now owns 8,227 shares of the company’s stock worth $414,000 after buying an additional 234 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Soltis Investment Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities ETF by 5.3% during the 2nd quarter. Soltis Investment Advisors LLC now owns 4,698 shares of the company’s stock worth $236,000 after acquiring an additional 237 shares in the last quarter.

Get Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities ETF alerts:

Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities ETF Stock Down 0.0%

Shares of Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities ETF stock opened at $50.05 on Tuesday. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $50.33 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $50.17. Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities ETF has a 12-month low of $48.28 and a 12-month high of $50.81.

Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities ETF Increases Dividend

Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities ETF Profile

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 3rd. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, October 1st were given a $0.6481 dividend. This is an increase from Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities ETF’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.43. This represents a $2.59 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.2%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, October 1st.

(Free Report)

The Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities Index Fund (VTIP) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks an index of US Treasury Inflation-Protected Securities (TIPS) with less than 5 years remaining to maturity. VTIP was launched on Oct 12, 2012 and is managed by Vanguard.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VTIP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities ETF (NASDAQ:VTIP – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.