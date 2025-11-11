Fulton Financial Corporation (NASDAQ:FULT) Given Average Rating of “Hold” by Brokerages

Fulton Financial Corporation (NASDAQ:FULT – Get Free Report) has earned a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the nine ratings firms that are currently covering the firm, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 12 month price target among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $20.70.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on FULT shares. Raymond James Financial raised shares of Fulton Financial from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $21.00 target price for the company in a research note on Tuesday, October 7th. Zacks Research cut Fulton Financial from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, September 15th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods reaffirmed a “market perform” rating and set a $20.00 price objective (down previously from $22.00) on shares of Fulton Financial in a research note on Thursday, October 23rd. DA Davidson raised their target price on shares of Fulton Financial from $17.00 to $20.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, July 17th. Finally, Weiss Ratings lowered Fulton Financial from a “buy (b-)” rating to a “hold (c+)” rating in a report on Saturday, October 25th.

Fulton Financial Stock Up 0.3%

NASDAQ FULT opened at $17.69 on Tuesday. Fulton Financial has a twelve month low of $14.32 and a twelve month high of $22.49. The stock has a market cap of $3.22 billion, a PE ratio of 9.26 and a beta of 0.88. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $18.37 and a 200 day simple moving average of $18.21. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a quick ratio of 0.89 and a current ratio of 0.89.

Fulton Financial (NASDAQ:FULT – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, November 8th. The bank reported $0.45 earnings per share for the quarter. The business had revenue of $236.96 million for the quarter. Fulton Financial had a net margin of 19.01% and a return on equity of 12.55%. On average, research analysts forecast that Fulton Financial will post 1.91 EPS for the current year.

Fulton Financial Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, October 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, October 1st were paid a $0.18 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, October 1st. This represents a $0.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.1%. Fulton Financial’s dividend payout ratio is currently 37.70%.

Insider Activity

In related news, Director E Philip Wenger sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $19.28, for a total value of $96,400.00. Following the transaction, the director owned 90,477 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,744,396.56. This represents a 5.24% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 1.08% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Fulton Financial

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. First Trust Advisors LP boosted its holdings in shares of Fulton Financial by 42.4% in the 2nd quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 5,626,858 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $101,509,000 after purchasing an additional 1,676,495 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its position in Fulton Financial by 1.1% during the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 4,587,133 shares of the bank’s stock worth $82,760,000 after purchasing an additional 50,122 shares during the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. boosted its holdings in Fulton Financial by 10.0% in the second quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 2,859,152 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $51,579,000 after acquiring an additional 260,016 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Fulton Financial during the second quarter worth $37,813,000. Finally, Fulton Bank N.A. raised its position in shares of Fulton Financial by 1.6% in the 3rd quarter. Fulton Bank N.A. now owns 1,732,904 shares of the bank’s stock worth $32,284,000 after acquiring an additional 27,570 shares in the last quarter. 72.02% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Fulton Financial Company Profile

Fulton Financial Corporation operates as a financial holding company that provides consumer and commercial banking products and services in Pennsylvania, Delaware, Maryland, New Jersey, and Virginia. It accepts various checking accounts and savings deposit products, certificates of deposit, and individual retirement accounts.

