FTAI Infrastructure (NASDAQ:FIP) Trading Down 6.7% – Here’s What Happened

Shares of FTAI Infrastructure Inc. (NASDAQ:FIP – Get Free Report) traded down 6.7% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as $4.86 and last traded at $4.7660. 394,777 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 76% from the average session volume of 1,617,981 shares. The stock had previously closed at $5.11.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities research analysts recently commented on FIP shares. BTIG Research boosted their price objective on shares of FTAI Infrastructure from $9.00 to $10.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, October 31st. Wall Street Zen cut FTAI Infrastructure from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Saturday, August 9th. Finally, Weiss Ratings reiterated a “sell (d-)” rating on shares of FTAI Infrastructure in a report on Wednesday, October 8th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, FTAI Infrastructure has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $11.00.

FTAI Infrastructure Stock Performance

The company has a quick ratio of 0.25, a current ratio of 0.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 110.28. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $4.96 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $5.46. The stock has a market capitalization of $571.35 million, a P/E ratio of -2.00 and a beta of 1.84.

FTAI Infrastructure (NASDAQ:FIP – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, October 30th. The company reported ($1.38) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.59) by ($0.79). FTAI Infrastructure had a negative net margin of 41.09% and a negative return on equity of 75.13%. The firm had revenue of $140.56 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $146.37 million.

FTAI Infrastructure Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 28th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 14th will be paid a $0.03 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, November 14th. This represents a $0.12 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.4%. FTAI Infrastructure’s dividend payout ratio is currently -4.88%.

Insider Activity

In other FTAI Infrastructure news, CFO Carl Russell Iv Fletcher bought 10,000 shares of FTAI Infrastructure stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 21st. The stock was bought at an average cost of $4.48 per share, for a total transaction of $44,800.00. Following the purchase, the chief financial officer owned 30,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $134,400. The trade was a 50.00% increase in their position. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 2.40% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of FIP. FNY Investment Advisers LLC acquired a new stake in FTAI Infrastructure during the second quarter worth about $41,000. Optas LLC acquired a new stake in shares of FTAI Infrastructure during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $44,000. GSA Capital Partners LLP bought a new position in FTAI Infrastructure in the third quarter valued at approximately $46,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in FTAI Infrastructure during the second quarter valued at approximately $55,000. Finally, Acropolis Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in FTAI Infrastructure during the second quarter worth $62,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.43% of the company’s stock.

FTAI Infrastructure Company Profile

FTAI Infrastructure Inc focuses on acquiring, developing, and operating assets and businesses that represent infrastructure for customers in the transportation, energy, and industrial products industries in North America. The company operates through five segments: Railroad, Jefferson Terminal, Repauno, Power and Gas, and Sustainability and Energy Transition.

See Also

