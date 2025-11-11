Fox Run Management L.L.C. Reduces Stock Position in Tower Semiconductor Ltd. $TSEM

Fox Run Management L.L.C. cut its position in Tower Semiconductor Ltd. (NASDAQ:TSEM – Free Report) by 42.2% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 16,337 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 11,947 shares during the period. Fox Run Management L.L.C.’s holdings in Tower Semiconductor were worth $708,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Tectonic Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Tower Semiconductor by 29.2% in the 1st quarter. Tectonic Advisors LLC now owns 22,513 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $803,000 after buying an additional 5,082 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Tower Semiconductor by 2.6% in the first quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,985,110 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $70,789,000 after acquiring an additional 50,980 shares during the period. Verdence Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Tower Semiconductor during the first quarter worth $477,000. Jennison Associates LLC lifted its position in Tower Semiconductor by 2.3% during the first quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 2,546,357 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $90,803,000 after purchasing an additional 57,544 shares during the period. Finally, Mivtachim The Workers Social Insurance Fund Ltd. Under Special Management purchased a new stake in Tower Semiconductor in the first quarter valued at $33,211,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 70.51% of the company’s stock.

Get Tower Semiconductor alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on TSEM shares. Barclays assumed coverage on Tower Semiconductor in a research note on Thursday, September 18th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $74.00 price objective for the company. Susquehanna set a $66.00 price target on Tower Semiconductor and gave the company a “positive” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 5th. Benchmark upped their price objective on Tower Semiconductor from $66.00 to $73.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, September 8th. Wedbush set a $65.00 price objective on shares of Tower Semiconductor and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 5th. Finally, Weiss Ratings reissued a “hold (c)” rating on shares of Tower Semiconductor in a report on Wednesday, October 8th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and two have issued a Hold rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $67.60.

Tower Semiconductor Trading Up 16.7%

Shares of TSEM stock opened at $98.10 on Tuesday. Tower Semiconductor Ltd. has a 1-year low of $28.64 and a 1-year high of $99.82. The company has a market cap of $10.87 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 56.38 and a beta of 0.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a current ratio of 6.57 and a quick ratio of 5.50. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $73.26 and a 200-day simple moving average of $54.53.

Tower Semiconductor (NASDAQ:TSEM – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 10th. The semiconductor company reported $0.55 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.55. The firm had revenue of $395.67 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $394.98 million. Tower Semiconductor had a net margin of 13.20% and a return on equity of 7.37%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.57 EPS. Tower Semiconductor has set its Q4 2025 guidance at EPS. On average, equities research analysts expect that Tower Semiconductor Ltd. will post 1.67 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Tower Semiconductor Profile

(Free Report)

Tower Semiconductor Ltd., an independent semiconductor foundry, focus on specialty process technologies to manufacture analog intensive mixed-signal semiconductor devices in Israel, the United States, Japan, Europe, and internationally. It provides various customizable process technologies, including SiGe, BiCMOS, mixed signal/CMOS, RF CMOS, CMOS image sensor, integrated power management, and MEMS.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Tower Semiconductor Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Tower Semiconductor and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.