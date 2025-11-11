Fox Run Management L.L.C. Purchases 13,520 Shares of SM Energy Company $SM

Fox Run Management L.L.C. grew its position in shares of SM Energy Company (NYSE:SM – Free Report) by 110.3% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 25,780 shares of the energy company’s stock after purchasing an additional 13,520 shares during the quarter. Fox Run Management L.L.C.’s holdings in SM Energy were worth $637,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of SM. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. boosted its stake in SM Energy by 69.5% in the first quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 1,017 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 417 shares in the last quarter. Brooklyn Investment Group lifted its holdings in shares of SM Energy by 1,097.9% in the 1st quarter. Brooklyn Investment Group now owns 1,138 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $34,000 after acquiring an additional 1,043 shares during the last quarter. Flaharty Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of SM Energy in the 1st quarter worth approximately $45,000. MassMutual Private Wealth & Trust FSB boosted its stake in shares of SM Energy by 332.8% in the 2nd quarter. MassMutual Private Wealth & Trust FSB now owns 1,887 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $47,000 after purchasing an additional 1,451 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Caitong International Asset Management Co. Ltd grew its holdings in shares of SM Energy by 73.1% during the 1st quarter. Caitong International Asset Management Co. Ltd now owns 1,899 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $57,000 after purchasing an additional 802 shares during the last quarter. 94.56% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several analysts have weighed in on the stock. Susquehanna lowered their price target on shares of SM Energy to $27.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, October 20th. Zacks Research upgraded SM Energy from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, November 3rd. Weiss Ratings reissued a “hold (c-)” rating on shares of SM Energy in a research note on Wednesday, October 8th. Mizuho set a $38.00 price target on SM Energy in a research report on Friday, October 10th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price target on SM Energy from $30.00 to $23.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, October 17th. One analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, three have given a Buy rating, seven have issued a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $36.64.

SM Energy Trading Up 0.9%

NYSE SM opened at $18.45 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $2.11 billion, a P/E ratio of 2.61 and a beta of 2.29. SM Energy Company has a fifty-two week low of $17.58 and a fifty-two week high of $46.42. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $23.88 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $25.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59, a quick ratio of 0.69 and a current ratio of 0.69.

SM Energy (NYSE:SM – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, November 4th. The energy company reported $1.33 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.25 by $0.08. SM Energy had a return on equity of 18.06% and a net margin of 25.94%.The firm had revenue of $811.59 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $838.24 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.62 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 26.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts forecast that SM Energy Company will post 8.1 earnings per share for the current year.

SM Energy Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, November 3rd. Shareholders of record on Friday, October 17th were issued a $0.20 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, October 17th. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.3%. SM Energy’s dividend payout ratio is 12.62%.

About SM Energy

SM Energy Company, an independent energy company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and production of oil, gas, and natural gas liquids in the state of Texas. It has working interests in oil and gas producing wells in the Midland Basin and South Texas. The company was formerly known as St.

