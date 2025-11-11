Fox Run Management L.L.C. Makes New Investment in Blue Bird Corporation $BLBD

Fox Run Management L.L.C. purchased a new position in shares of Blue Bird Corporation (NASDAQ:BLBD – Free Report) during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 13,479 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $582,000.

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. University of Texas Texas AM Investment Management Co. bought a new position in Blue Bird in the 2nd quarter worth $29,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC increased its position in Blue Bird by 159.9% in the second quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 993 shares of the company’s stock worth $43,000 after buying an additional 611 shares in the last quarter. US Bancorp DE lifted its position in shares of Blue Bird by 440.1% during the 1st quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 1,442 shares of the company’s stock valued at $47,000 after buying an additional 1,175 shares in the last quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Blue Bird by 30.9% during the 1st quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC now owns 2,885 shares of the company’s stock valued at $93,000 after buying an additional 681 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Summit Securities Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Blue Bird during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $102,000. Institutional investors own 93.59% of the company’s stock.

In other news, CFO Razvan Radulescu sold 6,709 shares of Blue Bird stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $57.41, for a total transaction of $385,163.69. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer directly owned 40,794 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,341,983.54. This trade represents a 14.12% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Phil Horlock sold 21,129 shares of Blue Bird stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $58.16, for a total transaction of $1,228,862.64. Following the sale, the director owned 240,766 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $14,002,950.56. The trade was a 8.07% decrease in their position. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. Insiders have sold a total of 77,815 shares of company stock worth $4,477,881 over the last quarter. 1.10% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of research firms have commented on BLBD. Wall Street Zen upgraded shares of Blue Bird from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Saturday, August 9th. Zacks Research downgraded shares of Blue Bird from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 7th. Needham & Company LLC upped their target price on shares of Blue Bird from $53.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, November 3rd. BTIG Research raised their price target on Blue Bird from $55.00 to $65.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 16th. Finally, UBS Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Blue Bird in a research note on Monday, November 3rd. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and one has issued a Hold rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Blue Bird presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $63.42.

Shares of Blue Bird stock opened at $51.46 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a current ratio of 1.58. Blue Bird Corporation has a one year low of $30.04 and a one year high of $61.95. The stock has a market cap of $1.63 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.70, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.38 and a beta of 1.62. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $55.63 and a 200-day moving average price of $48.39.

Blue Bird Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, designs, engineers, manufactures, and sells school buses in the United States, Canada, and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Bus and Parts. It offers Type C, Type D, and specialty buses; and alternative power options through its propane powered, gasoline powered, compressed natural gas powered, and electric powered school buses, as well as diesel engines.

