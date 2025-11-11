Fox Run Management L.L.C. Invests $644,000 in The Kroger Co. $KR

Fox Run Management L.L.C. bought a new stake in shares of The Kroger Co. (NYSE:KR – Free Report) in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 8,976 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $644,000.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in KR. Metis Global Partners LLC lifted its position in shares of Kroger by 1.7% during the 2nd quarter. Metis Global Partners LLC now owns 27,642 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,983,000 after acquiring an additional 475 shares during the last quarter. KCM Investment Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Kroger by 1.1% during the second quarter. KCM Investment Advisors LLC now owns 24,451 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,754,000 after purchasing an additional 262 shares during the period. Zevin Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Kroger by 0.5% during the second quarter. Zevin Asset Management LLC now owns 203,416 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,591,000 after purchasing an additional 1,063 shares during the last quarter. Savant Capital LLC boosted its position in shares of Kroger by 8.6% in the 2nd quarter. Savant Capital LLC now owns 29,503 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,116,000 after purchasing an additional 2,341 shares during the period. Finally, Middleton & Co. Inc. MA purchased a new position in Kroger in the 2nd quarter worth about $1,458,000. 80.93% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Kroger stock opened at $64.46 on Tuesday. The Kroger Co. has a one year low of $57.08 and a one year high of $74.90. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $66.73 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $68.78. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.85, a current ratio of 0.95 and a quick ratio of 0.54. The company has a market capitalization of $42.72 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.36, a PEG ratio of 1.92 and a beta of 0.55.

Kroger ( NYSE:KR Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, September 11th. The company reported $1.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.00 by $0.04. Kroger had a return on equity of 32.62% and a net margin of 1.86%.The company had revenue of $33.94 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $34.08 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.93 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up .1% on a year-over-year basis. Kroger has set its FY 2025 guidance at 4.700-4.800 EPS. On average, analysts forecast that The Kroger Co. will post 4.44 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 14th will be given a $0.35 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, November 14th. This represents a $1.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.2%. Kroger’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 35.53%.

Several brokerages have commented on KR. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated a “neutral” rating and issued a $75.00 target price (down from $82.00) on shares of Kroger in a report on Wednesday, August 20th. Argus set a $85.00 price target on shares of Kroger in a research report on Thursday, September 18th. Roth Capital upgraded shares of Kroger from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $75.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, September 17th. Evercore ISI cut their target price on shares of Kroger from $82.00 to $80.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, October 14th. Finally, Weiss Ratings reaffirmed a “buy (b)” rating on shares of Kroger in a research report on Wednesday, October 8th. Ten investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and nine have given a Hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $74.50.

The Kroger Co operates as a food and drug retailer in the United States. The company operates combination food and drug stores, multi-department stores, marketplace stores, and price impact warehouses. Its combination food and drug stores offer natural food and organic sections, pharmacies, general merchandise, pet centers, fresh seafood, and organic produce; and multi-department stores provide apparel, home fashion and furnishings, outdoor living, electronics, automotive products, and toys.

