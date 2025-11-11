Fox Run Management L.L.C. Invests $562,000 in Johnson Controls International plc $JCI

Fox Run Management L.L.C. acquired a new stake in shares of Johnson Controls International plc (NYSE:JCI – Free Report) during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm acquired 5,318 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $562,000.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Brighton Jones LLC bought a new stake in Johnson Controls International during the fourth quarter valued at about $222,000. Allworth Financial LP grew its position in shares of Johnson Controls International by 6.6% during the first quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 6,303 shares of the company’s stock worth $507,000 after purchasing an additional 390 shares in the last quarter. Cerity Partners LLC grew its position in shares of Johnson Controls International by 69.8% during the first quarter. Cerity Partners LLC now owns 113,059 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,057,000 after purchasing an additional 46,459 shares in the last quarter. Ballentine Partners LLC raised its stake in Johnson Controls International by 14.7% during the 1st quarter. Ballentine Partners LLC now owns 10,727 shares of the company’s stock valued at $859,000 after purchasing an additional 1,373 shares during the period. Finally, CWM LLC lifted its holdings in Johnson Controls International by 175.9% in the 1st quarter. CWM LLC now owns 55,804 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,470,000 after purchasing an additional 35,579 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 90.05% of the company’s stock.

Get Johnson Controls International alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research firms have weighed in on JCI. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price target on Johnson Controls International from $124.00 to $142.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday. Mizuho boosted their target price on shares of Johnson Controls International from $105.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, November 6th. UBS Group restated a “buy” rating and set a $124.00 target price on shares of Johnson Controls International in a research report on Thursday. Argus reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $145.00 price target on shares of Johnson Controls International in a report on Friday. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on shares of Johnson Controls International from $115.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 21st. Ten research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and ten have assigned a Hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $120.72.

Insider Activity at Johnson Controls International

In other Johnson Controls International news, VP Lei Zhang Schlitz sold 10,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $122.03, for a total transaction of $1,281,315.00. Following the transaction, the vice president owned 115,220 shares in the company, valued at $14,060,296.60. The trade was a 8.35% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, VP Nathan D. Manning sold 1,422 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $105.06, for a total transaction of $149,395.32. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president directly owned 139,459 shares in the company, valued at approximately $14,651,562.54. This represents a 1.01% decrease in their position. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 17,839 shares of company stock worth $2,056,315. Company insiders own 0.54% of the company’s stock.

Johnson Controls International Stock Up 0.3%

Shares of NYSE:JCI opened at $122.60 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 0.96, a quick ratio of 0.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50. Johnson Controls International plc has a 12 month low of $68.03 and a 12 month high of $123.76. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $109.94 and a 200 day moving average price of $104.87. The company has a market cap of $80.23 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 36.38, a PEG ratio of 1.70 and a beta of 1.36.

Johnson Controls International (NYSE:JCI – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 5th. The company reported $1.26 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.20 by $0.06. Johnson Controls International had a return on equity of 14.71% and a net margin of 9.53%.The company had revenue of $6.44 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.31 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.28 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 3.1% on a year-over-year basis. Johnson Controls International has set its FY 2026 guidance at 4.550-4.55 EPS. Q1 2026 guidance at 0.830-0.83 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Johnson Controls International plc will post 3.64 earnings per share for the current year.

Johnson Controls International Increases Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 17th. Stockholders of record on Monday, September 22nd were given a dividend of $0.40 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, September 22nd. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.3%. This is an increase from Johnson Controls International’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.37. Johnson Controls International’s dividend payout ratio is presently 31.43%.

Johnson Controls International Profile

(Free Report)

Johnson Controls International plc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in engineering, manufacturing, commissioning, and retrofitting building products and systems in the United States, Europe, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. It operates in four segments: Building Solutions North America, Building Solutions EMEA/LA, Building Solutions Asia Pacific, and Global Products.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding JCI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Johnson Controls International plc (NYSE:JCI – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Johnson Controls International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Johnson Controls International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.