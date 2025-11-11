Fox Run Management L.L.C. Buys New Stake in Interface, Inc. $TILE

Fox Run Management L.L.C. acquired a new position in Interface, Inc. (NASDAQ:TILE – Free Report) during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund acquired 31,089 shares of the textile maker’s stock, valued at approximately $651,000. Fox Run Management L.L.C. owned 0.05% of Interface as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Nuveen LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Interface in the first quarter worth $15,505,000. Pacer Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in Interface in the 1st quarter valued at $8,635,000. CW Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Interface in the 1st quarter worth $6,208,000. American Century Companies Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Interface by 11.1% during the 1st quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 2,214,325 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $43,932,000 after purchasing an additional 222,029 shares during the period. Finally, Congress Asset Management Co. raised its position in shares of Interface by 9.1% during the second quarter. Congress Asset Management Co. now owns 2,473,541 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $51,771,000 after buying an additional 206,962 shares during the last quarter. 98.34% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Barrington Research reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $32.00 target price on shares of Interface in a research report on Friday, October 31st. Zacks Research raised Interface from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Monday, November 3rd. Weiss Ratings upgraded Interface from a “hold (c+)” rating to a “buy (b-)” rating in a research report on Saturday, October 25th. Finally, Wall Street Zen raised Interface from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Saturday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating and two have given a Buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $32.00.

Insider Activity

In related news, CFO Bruce Andrew Hausmann sold 25,000 shares of Interface stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $26.95, for a total transaction of $673,750.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer directly owned 145,403 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,918,610.85. This trade represents a 14.67% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, VP James Poppens sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $26.14, for a total transaction of $130,700.00. Following the sale, the vice president directly owned 124,616 shares in the company, valued at $3,257,462.24. This represents a 3.86% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. Company insiders own 2.30% of the company’s stock.

Interface Price Performance

Shares of TILE stock opened at $26.15 on Tuesday. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $27.61 and its 200 day simple moving average is $23.91. Interface, Inc. has a one year low of $17.24 and a one year high of $30.20. The firm has a market cap of $1.53 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.14, a P/E/G ratio of 1.04 and a beta of 2.07. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53, a current ratio of 2.88 and a quick ratio of 1.59.

Interface (NASDAQ:TILE – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, October 31st. The textile maker reported $0.61 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.46 by $0.15. Interface had a return on equity of 18.97% and a net margin of 7.08%.The firm had revenue of $364.53 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $358.19 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.48 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Interface has set its FY 2025 guidance at EPS. On average, analysts expect that Interface, Inc. will post 1.37 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Interface Profile

Interface, Inc designs, produces, and sells modular carpet products primarily worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Americas (AMS), and Europe, Africa, Asia and Australia (EAAA). The company offers modular carpets under the Interface and FLOR brand names; luxury vinyl tiles; carpet tiles under the CQuestGB name for use in commercial interiors, include offices, healthcare facilities, airports, educational and other institutions, hospitality spaces, and retail facilities, as well as residential interiors; and modular resilient flooring products.

