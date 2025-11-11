Fox Run Management L.L.C. Buys 8,844 Shares of Moderna, Inc. $MRNA

Fox Run Management L.L.C. grew its stake in shares of Moderna, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRNA – Free Report) by 73.9% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 20,813 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 8,844 shares during the period. Fox Run Management L.L.C.’s holdings in Moderna were worth $574,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Atlantic Union Bankshares Corp purchased a new position in shares of Moderna in the second quarter valued at about $26,000. Moors & Cabot Inc. raised its stake in Moderna by 3.9% during the 2nd quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. now owns 21,087 shares of the company’s stock valued at $582,000 after purchasing an additional 800 shares during the period. Corton Capital Inc. purchased a new position in Moderna in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $475,000. State of Michigan Retirement System lifted its holdings in Moderna by 0.8% in the 2nd quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System now owns 92,541 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,553,000 after purchasing an additional 700 shares in the last quarter. Finally, GAM Holding AG bought a new position in Moderna in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $276,000. 75.33% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ MRNA opened at $24.76 on Tuesday. Moderna, Inc. has a 1-year low of $23.04 and a 1-year high of $48.92. The business’s 50 day moving average is $25.82 and its two-hundred day moving average is $27.12. The stock has a market capitalization of $9.67 billion, a P/E ratio of -3.07 and a beta of 2.02.

Moderna ( NASDAQ:MRNA Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 6th. The company reported ($0.51) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($2.15) by $1.64. The business had revenue of $1.02 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $893.29 million. Moderna had a negative return on equity of 29.81% and a negative net margin of 139.61%.The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 45.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.03 EPS. Moderna has set its FY 2025 guidance at EPS. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Moderna, Inc. will post -9.61 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on MRNA shares. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Moderna in a report on Monday, October 20th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price target on shares of Moderna from $26.00 to $25.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, October 23rd. Leerink Partners dropped their price objective on shares of Moderna from $18.00 to $15.00 and set an “underperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, August 22nd. Barclays reduced their target price on Moderna from $31.00 to $25.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their price target on Moderna from $31.00 to $32.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, October 10th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, three have given a Buy rating, twelve have given a Hold rating and five have given a Sell rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $36.14.

Moderna, Inc, a biotechnology company, discovers, develops, and commercializes messenger RNA therapeutics and vaccines for the treatment of infectious diseases, immuno-oncology, rare diseases, autoimmune, and cardiovascular diseases in the United States, Europe, and internationally. Its respiratory vaccines include COVID-19, influenza, and respiratory syncytial virus, spikevax, and hMPV/PIV3 vaccines; latent vaccines comprise cytomegalovirus, epstein-barr virus, herpes simplex virus, varicella zoster virus, and human immunodeficiency virus vaccines; public health vaccines consists of Zika, Nipah, Mpox vaccines; and infectious diseases vaccines, such as lyme and norovirus vaccines.

