Fox Run Management L.L.C. Buys 6,537 Shares of Heritage Insurance Holdings, Inc. $HRTG

Fox Run Management L.L.C. raised its stake in shares of Heritage Insurance Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:HRTG – Free Report) by 40.1% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 22,828 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 6,537 shares during the period. Fox Run Management L.L.C. owned 0.07% of Heritage Insurance worth $569,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Arkadios Wealth Advisors purchased a new stake in Heritage Insurance in the 1st quarter worth approximately $1,727,000. AQR Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Heritage Insurance by 8.6% in the first quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 509,080 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $7,341,000 after purchasing an additional 40,220 shares during the period. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. increased its stake in shares of Heritage Insurance by 8.4% in the first quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. now owns 485,631 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $7,003,000 after purchasing an additional 37,763 shares in the last quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC bought a new stake in shares of Heritage Insurance during the 1st quarter valued at $751,000. Finally, Kingsview Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Heritage Insurance during the 1st quarter valued at $228,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 59.03% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling at Heritage Insurance

In other news, CFO Kirk Lusk sold 19,929 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.18, for a total transaction of $481,883.22. Following the sale, the chief financial officer directly owned 558,756 shares in the company, valued at approximately $13,510,720.08. This represents a 3.44% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Chairman Richard A. Widdicombe sold 100,000 shares of Heritage Insurance stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, October 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $27.26, for a total value of $2,726,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chairman owned 499,047 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $13,604,021.22. This represents a 16.69% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 322,668 shares of company stock worth $8,147,141. Company insiders own 14.00% of the company’s stock.

Heritage Insurance Price Performance

Shares of Heritage Insurance stock opened at $28.84 on Tuesday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $24.74 and a 200 day moving average of $23.25. Heritage Insurance Holdings, Inc. has a 12 month low of $9.89 and a 12 month high of $30.41. The firm has a market cap of $894.62 million, a PE ratio of 5.97 and a beta of 0.95. The company has a current ratio of 0.82, a quick ratio of 0.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24.

Heritage Insurance (NYSE:HRTG – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 5th. The insurance provider reported $1.63 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.53 by $1.10. The business had revenue of $212.46 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $210.12 million. Heritage Insurance had a return on equity of 44.62% and a net margin of 17.72%. On average, research analysts expect that Heritage Insurance Holdings, Inc. will post 1.86 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

HRTG has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Zacks Research upgraded Heritage Insurance from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 6th. Truist Financial upped their price objective on Heritage Insurance from $35.00 to $37.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday. Weiss Ratings upgraded Heritage Insurance from a “hold (c+)” rating to a “buy (b-)” rating in a research report on Saturday, October 25th. Finally, Wall Street Zen cut Heritage Insurance from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Saturday, August 9th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating and three have given a Buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $32.50.

About Heritage Insurance

Heritage Insurance Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides personal and commercial residential insurance products. The company offers personal residential insurance in Alabama, California, Connecticut, Delaware, Florida, Georgia, Hawaii, Maryland, Massachusetts, Mississippi, New Jersey, New York, North Carolina, Rhode Island, South Carolina, and Virginia; commercial residential insurance for properties in Florida, New Jersey, and New York; and licensed in the state of Pennsylvania, as well as personal residential and wind-only property insurance.

