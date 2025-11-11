Fox Run Management L.L.C. Acquires New Stake in Clearway Energy, Inc. $CWEN

Fox Run Management L.L.C. bought a new position in Clearway Energy, Inc. (NYSE:CWEN – Free Report) during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm bought 18,562 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $594,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in CWEN. M&T Bank Corp boosted its stake in shares of Clearway Energy by 75.8% during the first quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 25,225 shares of the company’s stock valued at $764,000 after purchasing an additional 10,878 shares during the period. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Clearway Energy by 79.9% during the 1st quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 17,455 shares of the company’s stock valued at $528,000 after buying an additional 7,750 shares in the last quarter. Cerity Partners LLC boosted its position in Clearway Energy by 488.1% in the 1st quarter. Cerity Partners LLC now owns 67,309 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,037,000 after buying an additional 55,863 shares during the period. Ballentine Partners LLC grew its stake in Clearway Energy by 5.8% in the 1st quarter. Ballentine Partners LLC now owns 16,835 shares of the company’s stock worth $510,000 after acquiring an additional 919 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Edgestream Partners L.P. bought a new position in Clearway Energy in the 1st quarter worth about $1,485,000. 84.53% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

CWEN has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Cibc World Mkts downgraded shares of Clearway Energy from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, July 21st. Weiss Ratings restated a “hold (c)” rating on shares of Clearway Energy in a report on Wednesday, October 8th. CIBC upped their target price on Clearway Energy from $35.00 to $37.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 21st. Royal Bank Of Canada started coverage on Clearway Energy in a research report on Wednesday, October 8th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $36.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group lifted their price objective on Clearway Energy from $37.00 to $39.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 23rd. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and four have issued a Hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Clearway Energy currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $36.71.

Clearway Energy Stock Up 0.8%

Shares of NYSE CWEN opened at $35.31 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.54, a quick ratio of 1.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.41. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.14 billion, a PE ratio of 15.09, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.83 and a beta of 0.93. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $30.52 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $30.69. Clearway Energy, Inc. has a 12-month low of $24.40 and a 12-month high of $35.75.

Clearway Energy (NYSE:CWEN – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 4th. The company reported $2.00 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.32 by $1.68. The firm had revenue of $429.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $427.72 million. Clearway Energy had a return on equity of 4.96% and a net margin of 20.07%.The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 11.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.31 EPS. As a group, analysts expect that Clearway Energy, Inc. will post 0.83 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Clearway Energy Increases Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, December 1st will be issued a $0.4528 dividend. This is a boost from Clearway Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.45. This represents a $1.81 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.1%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, December 1st. Clearway Energy’s dividend payout ratio is presently 76.07%.

Clearway Energy Company Profile

Clearway Energy, Inc operates in the renewable energy business in the United States. The company operates through Conventional and Renewables segments. It has approximately 6,000 net MW of installed wind, solar, and energy generation projects; and approximately 2,500 net MW of natural gas-fired generation facilities.

See Also

