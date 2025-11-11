Fountainhead AM LLC Invests $213,000 in First Trust Eurozone AlphaDEX ETF $FEUZ

Fountainhead AM LLC bought a new stake in First Trust Eurozone AlphaDEX ETF (NASDAQ:FEUZ – Free Report) in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm bought 3,858 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $213,000. Fountainhead AM LLC owned approximately 0.31% of First Trust Eurozone AlphaDEX ETF at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in FEUZ. Allworth Financial LP raised its position in First Trust Eurozone AlphaDEX ETF by 33.5% during the first quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 1,695 shares of the company’s stock worth $82,000 after acquiring an additional 425 shares in the last quarter. Transamerica Financial Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of First Trust Eurozone AlphaDEX ETF by 24,578.9% during the 1st quarter. Transamerica Financial Advisors LLC now owns 4,689 shares of the company’s stock worth $218,000 after purchasing an additional 4,670 shares during the last quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of First Trust Eurozone AlphaDEX ETF in the 1st quarter valued at about $230,000. HWG Holdings LP acquired a new stake in First Trust Eurozone AlphaDEX ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at about $740,000. Finally, Rathbones Group PLC grew its holdings in First Trust Eurozone AlphaDEX ETF by 6.5% during the first quarter. Rathbones Group PLC now owns 29,800 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,385,000 after purchasing an additional 1,825 shares during the period.

NASDAQ:FEUZ opened at $59.03 on Tuesday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $58.34 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $55.96. The firm has a market capitalization of $85.59 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.07 and a beta of 0.96. First Trust Eurozone AlphaDEX ETF has a 12-month low of $39.77 and a 12-month high of $61.67.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 30th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 25th were issued a $0.2143 dividend. This represents a $0.86 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.5%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, September 25th.

The First Trust Eurozone AlphaDEX ETF (FEUZ) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Nasdaq AlphaDex Eurozone index. The fund tracks an index of firms operating in the Eurozone, selected by growth and value factors and equal-weighted within tiers. FEUZ was launched on Oct 22, 2014 and is managed by First Trust.

