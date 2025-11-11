Fountainhead AM LLC Increases Position in Visa Inc. $V

Fountainhead AM LLC increased its holdings in Visa Inc. (NYSE:V – Free Report) by 3.6% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 5,566 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock after buying an additional 194 shares during the quarter. Fountainhead AM LLC’s holdings in Visa were worth $1,976,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Keystone Global Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Visa during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Family Legacy Financial Solutions LLC acquired a new position in Visa during the second quarter worth $28,000. Harbor Asset Planning Inc. acquired a new position in Visa during the second quarter worth $29,000. Cranbrook Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in Visa by 82.0% during the second quarter. Cranbrook Wealth Management LLC now owns 91 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 41 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Hoese & Co LLP acquired a new stake in shares of Visa in the second quarter valued at about $36,000. 82.15% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

V has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Barclays restated an “overweight” rating and set a $408.00 price target (up previously from $396.00) on shares of Visa in a research report on Thursday, July 31st. Erste Group Bank lowered Visa from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, September 22nd. Raymond James Financial reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $408.00 target price (up previously from $398.00) on shares of Visa in a report on Wednesday, October 29th. KeyCorp reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and issued a $405.00 price target on shares of Visa in a research note on Wednesday, October 22nd. Finally, UBS Group set a $425.00 price objective on Visa and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 29th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, seventeen have issued a Buy rating and five have issued a Hold rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $400.00.

Visa Price Performance

V stock opened at $334.49 on Tuesday. Visa Inc. has a 1 year low of $299.00 and a 1 year high of $375.51. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53, a current ratio of 1.08 and a quick ratio of 1.08. The firm has a market capitalization of $613.05 billion, a PE ratio of 32.76, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.03 and a beta of 0.87. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $343.17 and a 200-day simple moving average of $348.83.

Visa (NYSE:V – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 28th. The credit-card processor reported $2.98 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.97 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $10.72 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $10.60 billion. Visa had a return on equity of 60.31% and a net margin of 50.15%.The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $2.71 earnings per share. Equities research analysts anticipate that Visa Inc. will post 11.3 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Visa Increases Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 1st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, November 12th will be given a dividend of $0.67 per share. This represents a $2.68 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.8%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, November 12th. This is a positive change from Visa’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.59. Visa’s dividend payout ratio is presently 23.11%.

Insider Activity at Visa

In other Visa news, Director Lloyd Carney sold 900 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $336.48, for a total value of $302,832.00. Following the transaction, the director directly owned 2,468 shares in the company, valued at $830,432.64. The trade was a 26.72% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Ryan Mcinerney sold 10,485 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $341.00, for a total transaction of $3,575,385.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer directly owned 537 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $183,117. This trade represents a 95.13% decrease in their position. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 23,897 shares of company stock valued at $8,164,561. 0.13% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Visa Profile

Visa Inc operates as a payment technology company in the United States and internationally. The company operates VisaNet, a transaction processing network that enables authorization, clearing, and settlement of payment transactions. It also offers credit, debit, and prepaid card products; tap to pay, tokenization, and click to pay services; Visa Direct, a solution that facilitates the delivery of funds to eligible cards, deposit accounts, and digital wallets; Visa B2B Connect, a multilateral business-to-business cross-border payments network; Visa Cross-Border Solution, a cross-border consumer payments solution; and Visa DPS that provides a range of value-added services, including fraud mitigation, dispute management, data analytics, campaign management, a suite of digital solutions, and contact center services.

