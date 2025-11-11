Fountainhead AM LLC Acquires New Shares in General Dynamics Corporation $GD

Fountainhead AM LLC bought a new stake in General Dynamics Corporation (NYSE:GD – Free Report) during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund bought 686 shares of the aerospace company’s stock, valued at approximately $200,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Nuveen LLC acquired a new position in General Dynamics during the 1st quarter worth approximately $272,464,000. Ameriprise Financial Inc. grew its stake in shares of General Dynamics by 34.8% during the first quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 2,748,380 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $749,252,000 after buying an additional 709,782 shares during the last quarter. Deutsche Bank AG increased its holdings in shares of General Dynamics by 120.9% during the first quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 1,261,525 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $343,866,000 after buying an additional 690,349 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its stake in shares of General Dynamics by 4.9% in the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 5,502,305 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $1,499,819,000 after acquiring an additional 256,687 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Vident Advisory LLC boosted its holdings in shares of General Dynamics by 183.1% during the 1st quarter. Vident Advisory LLC now owns 261,484 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $71,276,000 after acquiring an additional 169,120 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 86.14% of the company’s stock.

GD has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Wolfe Research upped their target price on General Dynamics from $360.00 to $400.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, October 9th. Bank of America upped their price objective on General Dynamics from $370.00 to $400.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 28th. Citigroup raised their price objective on shares of General Dynamics from $348.00 to $368.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, July 24th. Wall Street Zen raised shares of General Dynamics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Saturday, October 4th. Finally, Melius Research raised shares of General Dynamics to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 28th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twelve have issued a Buy rating, ten have issued a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $350.89.

In other General Dynamics news, VP Christopher J. Brady sold 8,150 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $321.18, for a total transaction of $2,617,617.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president directly owned 22,818 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,328,685.24. This trade represents a 26.32% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Phebe N. Novakovic sold 129,090 shares of General Dynamics stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $313.57, for a total value of $40,478,751.30. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer directly owned 769,607 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $241,325,666.99. This trade represents a 14.36% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 159,370 shares of company stock valued at $50,143,516. 1.50% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

General Dynamics stock opened at $349.55 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $94.42 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.65, a PEG ratio of 2.05 and a beta of 0.46. General Dynamics Corporation has a 52-week low of $239.20 and a 52-week high of $360.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a current ratio of 1.40. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $334.95 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $307.96.

General Dynamics (NYSE:GD – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, October 24th. The aerospace company reported $3.88 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.69 by $0.19. General Dynamics had a net margin of 8.18% and a return on equity of 18.27%. The company had revenue of $12.91 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $12.49 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $3.35 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 10.6% on a year-over-year basis. General Dynamics has set its FY 2025 guidance at 15.300-15.35 EPS. Equities analysts predict that General Dynamics Corporation will post 14.83 EPS for the current year.

General Dynamics Corporation operates as an aerospace and defense company worldwide. It operates through four segments: Aerospace, Marine Systems, Combat Systems, and Technologies. The Aerospace segment produces and sells business jets; and offers aircraft maintenance and repair, management, aircraft-on-ground support and completion, charter, staffing, and fixed-base operator services.

