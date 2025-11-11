Fidelis Capital Partners LLC Cuts Stock Holdings in Intercontinental Exchange Inc. $ICE

Fidelis Capital Partners LLC cut its position in shares of Intercontinental Exchange Inc. (NYSE:ICE – Free Report) by 10.6% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 5,513 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 654 shares during the period. Fidelis Capital Partners LLC’s holdings in Intercontinental Exchange were worth $1,037,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Brighton Jones LLC grew its position in shares of Intercontinental Exchange by 51.3% during the 4th quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 3,448 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $514,000 after acquiring an additional 1,169 shares during the period. Alps Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in Intercontinental Exchange by 5.0% in the first quarter. Alps Advisors Inc. now owns 3,911 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $675,000 after purchasing an additional 186 shares during the period. Stephens Inc. AR increased its position in shares of Intercontinental Exchange by 0.9% in the first quarter. Stephens Inc. AR now owns 34,163 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $5,893,000 after buying an additional 299 shares in the last quarter. CWM LLC increased its position in shares of Intercontinental Exchange by 3.7% in the first quarter. CWM LLC now owns 15,962 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,753,000 after buying an additional 563 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Isthmus Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Intercontinental Exchange during the 1st quarter worth approximately $207,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.30% of the company’s stock.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, SVP Douglas Foley sold 1,600 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $175.62, for a total transaction of $280,992.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president directly owned 25,796 shares in the company, valued at $4,530,293.52. The trade was a 5.84% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, General Counsel Andrew J. Surdykowski sold 3,850 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $178.33, for a total value of $686,570.50. Following the completion of the sale, the general counsel owned 46,293 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,255,430.69. This trade represents a 7.68% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. Over the last three months, insiders sold 23,587 shares of company stock worth $3,989,936. 1.00% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods raised shares of Intercontinental Exchange to a “moderate buy” rating in a research note on Monday, October 6th. Raymond James Financial upgraded shares of Intercontinental Exchange from an “outperform” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $210.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Monday, October 13th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their target price on shares of Intercontinental Exchange from $202.00 to $180.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, October 31st. UBS Group cut their target price on shares of Intercontinental Exchange from $215.00 to $200.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, October 31st. Finally, TD Cowen reduced their price target on shares of Intercontinental Exchange from $199.00 to $175.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, October 31st. One analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, nine have given a Buy rating and one has given a Hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $194.70.

Intercontinental Exchange Price Performance

Intercontinental Exchange stock opened at $149.52 on Tuesday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $161.93 and a 200-day simple moving average of $173.10. The firm has a market capitalization of $85.25 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.70, a PEG ratio of 2.11 and a beta of 1.06. The company has a quick ratio of 1.01, a current ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61. Intercontinental Exchange Inc. has a 52-week low of $142.29 and a 52-week high of $189.35.

Intercontinental Exchange (NYSE:ICE – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 30th. The financial services provider reported $1.71 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $1.71. The firm had revenue of $2.41 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.49 billion. Intercontinental Exchange had a net margin of 23.92% and a return on equity of 13.66%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.55 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Intercontinental Exchange Inc. will post 6.73 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Intercontinental Exchange Profile

Intercontinental Exchange, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the provision of market infrastructure, data services, and technology solutions for financial institutions, corporations, and government entities in the United States, the United Kingdom, the European Union, Singapore, India, Abu Dhabi, Israel, and Canada.

Featured Articles

