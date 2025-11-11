Falcon Gold (CVE:FG) Trading 33.3% Higher – Time to Buy?

Falcon Gold Corp. (CVE:FG – Get Free Report)’s stock price traded up 33.3% on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as C$0.03 and last traded at C$0.02. 4,030,343 shares changed hands during trading, an increase of 888% from the average session volume of 407,864 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.02.

Falcon Gold Price Performance

The business has a 50-day moving average of C$0.01 and a 200-day moving average of C$0.01. The company has a market capitalization of C$3.55 million, a P/E ratio of -2.00 and a beta of 0.47.

About Falcon Gold

(Get Free Report)

Falcon Gold Corp. generates, acquires, and explores mineral properties in the Americas. It explores for gold, silver, copper, and base metal deposits, as well as diamonds. Its flagship project is the Central Canada Gold Mine located approximately 20km southeast of Agnico Eagle’s Hammond Reef Gold Deposit.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Falcon Gold Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Falcon Gold and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.